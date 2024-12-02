Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roofing

Can Marcel Reed and the Aggies move the ball on a tough Texas defense?
Cocoa (Fla.) 4-star quarterback Brady Hart has reclassified to 2025 and has flipped from Michigan to Texas A&M.
Mike Elko and the Aggies have a tremendous list of visitors coming for the Texas game, including possible flip targets.
It's Thanksgiving, but the AY Mailbag still delivers! Check it out here.
Will Rueben Owens make his 2024 debut Saturday? We discuss that and much more!
Can Marcel Reed and the Aggies move the ball on a tough Texas defense?
Cocoa (Fla.) 4-star quarterback Brady Hart has reclassified to 2025 and has flipped from Michigan to Texas A&M.
Mike Elko and the Aggies have a tremendous list of visitors coming for the Texas game, including possible flip targets.