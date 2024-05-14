Jones missed most of the spring, but was healthy enough to join practices late in the session.

Formerly a nickel under D.J. Durkin, Anderson moved to free safety full-time in the spring and looked natural at the new position.

Ratcliffe was extremely impressive in his first look in an Aggie uniform, impressing with his speed and length.

Brooks, who also played nickel last year, looked really good in his first work at strong safety.

Hill, who started at nickel at Florida, came in and quickly took over the same spot for A&M.