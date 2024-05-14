Post-spring check-in: Safety/nickel
AggieYell.com's look at the current state of the 2024 Texas A&M football team after the conclusion of spring practice and the closing of the transfer portal continues with the safety and nickel group.
Players who took part
Junior Bryce Anderson (54 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in 2023)
Sophomore Dalton Brooks (18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack)
Junior Jarred Kerr (20 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery)
Senior Trey Jones (66 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble at Central Michigan)
Sophomore Marcus Ratcliffe (49 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT at San Diego State)
True freshman Myles Davis
True freshman Jordan Pride
Sophomore Bravion Rogets (8 tackles in 7 games)
Senior Jaydon Hill (39 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery at Florida)
Transfers out after spring practice
None.
Summer additions
Injuries
Jones missed most of the spring, but was healthy enough to join practices late in the session.
Positives
Formerly a nickel under D.J. Durkin, Anderson moved to free safety full-time in the spring and looked natural at the new position.
Ratcliffe was extremely impressive in his first look in an Aggie uniform, impressing with his speed and length.
Brooks, who also played nickel last year, looked really good in his first work at strong safety.
Hill, who started at nickel at Florida, came in and quickly took over the same spot for A&M.
Areas of concern
None that are currently apparent.
Analysis
When asked what he thought of the safety group, coach Mike Elko said he was as impressed with them as much as any unit on the team. Elko made it clear Anderson wasn't a nickel in his scheme but was a free safety, and he moved in to take the job without issue. Brooks was a pleasant surprise by how quickly he adapted, with Elko calling him a "classic run and hit" safety. Ratcliffe, who was supposed to be the future, may have played himself into the present with his work in the spring. Adding in Jones and Wright will make this group as deep and as good as any on the team. A lot of guys will play in different situations.
Projected depth chart
FS: Anderson/Wright
SS: Brooks/Ratcliffe OR Jones