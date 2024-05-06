AggieYell.com's look at the current state of the 2024 Texas A&M football team after the conclusion of spring practice and the closing of the transfer portal continues with the wide receivers.

Noah Thomas had another good spring.

Advertisement

Players who took part

Senior Jahdae Walker (35 catches, 590 yards, 2 TD in 2023)

Junior Noah Thomas (29 catches, 359 yards, 5 TD) Redshirt senior Moose Muhammad (27 catches, 345 yards, 2 TD) Sophomore Micah Tease (2 catches, 19 yards) Junior Cyrus Allen (46 catches, 778 yards, 4 TD at Louisiana Tech) Senior Jabre Barber (75 catches, 999 yards, 5 TD at Troy) Freshman Izaiah Williams

Transfers out after spring practice

None.

Summer arrivals

Injuries

Barber suffered a broken foot and will miss several months. His return for the season is unclear. Williams suffered an undisclosed injury halfway through camp and did not return.

Positives

Jahdae Walker looked bigger and stronger this spring.

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein moved his receivers around, so they had a chance to take snaps at all three receiver positions during spring ball. Fully healthy again after dealing with an injury suffered in training camp, Thomas had an excellent spring for the second year running. If he is able to avoid nagging injuries that slow him down, he could be in for an excellent season. Walker looked bigger and stronger this spring. If he can avoid drops in key situations this year, he could also have a huge year. Allen looked like he had little trouble adjusting to playing at the SEC level, making some big catches during camp. Overall, A&M looked like they have a quality group of receivers at the top of their depth chart.

Areas of concern

Depth. The Aggies were down to just five healthy receivers by the end of spring practice, with Barber and Williams both out. Even with the addition of Campbell and Bethel-Roman this summer, they're only going to have nine scholarship receivers (10 if Terry Bussey moves to offense). Four of those players (five if you add Bussey) have little to no collegiate experience. That's why A&M has been looking at the transfer portal again over the past few weeks.

Analysis

Thomas, Walker and Allen all impressed this spring. Muhammad could be a big receiver in this offense if he wants to be, but he has to get on the same page as the coaching staff and stay there. There are few players faster than Tease, and he could be a guy who puts up some numbers if he gets the chance. Injuries are a huge concern. Thomas has struggled with them and Barber and Williams have already missed time -- and Barber, at least, will stay out for a considerable period of time. This puts a lot of pressure on inexperienced receivers in a year where A&M is looking to make a big step forward. While A&M will likely use Thomas, Walker and Allen a lot -- possibly together, considering Thomas and Allen a got a lot of work in the slot -- but after that it's a guessing game. They've got talent; they just need more of it.



Projected depth chart