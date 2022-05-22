Post-spring review: LB

The Aggies have one outstanding and one very good linebacker ready to start for them. After that, things remain hazy.

Edgerrin Cooper had 58 tackles last year as the third linebacker in a 3-man rotation with Aaron Hansford and Andre White. By the end of the season, he was the best of the three. He should receive preseason All-SEC consideration.

White enters his second season as a starter. He's been solid, steady and doesn't make mistakes. He had 57 tackles himself last year, so he was getting to the ball as well. This year, they need him to remain a steady player, but also a team leader on a young defense.

One of the youngest defenders is Ish Harris, who came in at the midterm and took a crash course on playing linebacker. He was a quick study, racking up 7 tackles in the Maroon & White Game and showing the speed that made him a track star in high school. He could be a factor immediately.

The Aggies need something out veterans Tarian Lee and Chris Russell, but neither had a really exciting spring to speak of. For this to be a really solid group, they've got to get something more out of one or both of them.

The real disappointment of the spring was the absence of Donell Harris, who is making the shift from defensive end. New defensive coordinator DJ Durkin wants to find a way to use his pass rushing ability, but if he's going to be a linebacker, he needs as many snaps as he can get. It's not his fault he was hurt, but missing the spring could put him behind as he tries to make a big adjustment.