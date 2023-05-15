• Expectations are extremely high for Edgerrin Cooper. New linebacker coach (and defensive coordinator) D.J. Durkin was pushing Cooper this spring, with the idea that he can be a star in his senior season. Jimbo Fisher reiterated that belief in his comments at the Fort Worth Coach's Night this past week.

• Additional depth was a necessity. When Chris Russell went down with an injury this spring, true freshman Taurean York found himself working with the ones. That is not a position that any team interested in competing for an SEC title can afford to find itself, unless the true freshman is a once in a cycle (five years) talent.

• Russell is not a slam dunk to start. A&M added former Jackson State standout Jurriente Davis shortly after camp ended, and he racked up strong numbers as a MIKE linebacker at JSU. He will push Russell, at the least.

• Martrell Harris should see an expanded role this year. Harris played a good bit down the stretch last year and made some big plays. As it was, he was the third linebacker in a three-man primary rotation this spring. He should get a lot of work this fall.

• The freshmen may not be that far away. Both York and Daymion Sanford impressed with their performances this spring as they picked up the defense quickly. Barring injury, they should have time to develop and play on their own terms now that Davis has been added, but they may hit the field faster than most initially expected.