• This group has a variety of skill sets. Daniels is a speed back who hits holes quickly; Moss has developed into a physical, between the tackles runner who can pound opponents. Owens brings a combination of both.

• Owens could be a star. All three backs showed off their abilities at times this spring, but the freshman had more "wow" moments with his agility and speed.

• Daniels won't give up the starting job easily. When he finally got a shot last year, he averaged 5.6 yards a carry -- the exact same as Devon Achane. His receiving skills have improved and he's a danger anytime he gets in the open field.

• All three are capable Power 5 starters and all three should play. The skill sets these guys have are complementary are Bobby Petrino isn't as reliant on a single starting back as Jimbo Fisher is. All three were considered to have had strong springs and the competition between them continues. But odds are there won't be a loser, because they'll all get on the field.