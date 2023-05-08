News More News
Post-spring review: RB

AggieYell.com's series on the state of the 2023 Texas A&M football team after spring practice continues with a look at the running backs.

Amari Daniels worked with the first team all spring.
Spring participants

Redshirt senior Earnest Crownover (Fullback)

Junior Amari Daniels

Sophomore Le'Veon Moss

Freshman Rueben Owens

Summer arrivals

What we learned

Le'Veon Moss can bring the power.
• This group has a variety of skill sets. Daniels is a speed back who hits holes quickly; Moss has developed into a physical, between the tackles runner who can pound opponents. Owens brings a combination of both.

• Owens could be a star. All three backs showed off their abilities at times this spring, but the freshman had more "wow" moments with his agility and speed.

• Daniels won't give up the starting job easily. When he finally got a shot last year, he averaged 5.6 yards a carry -- the exact same as Devon Achane. His receiving skills have improved and he's a danger anytime he gets in the open field.

• All three are capable Power 5 starters and all three should play. The skill sets these guys have are complementary are Bobby Petrino isn't as reliant on a single starting back as Jimbo Fisher is. All three were considered to have had strong springs and the competition between them continues. But odds are there won't be a loser, because they'll all get on the field.

Pre-spring/Post-spring depth chart

Rueben Owens lived up to the hype this spring.
Pre-spring:

RB: Daniels, Moss, Owens

FB: Crownover

Post-spring:

RB: Daniels, Owens, Moss

FB: Crownover, Johnson

