The Aggies controlled the game throughout, as they should have, and beat the Cowboys a whole lot worse than the 52-10 score indicated. A&M started pulling its starters before halftime and played most of the second half with third-stringers on defense and backups across the board on offense.

The biggest question going into Saturday was whether Conner Weigman would be able to shake off his horrible performance against Notre Dame and look close to what we expected to coming into the season. And, for the most part, he did. Mike Elko said his footwork was “fantastic” and that he (Weigman) did wanted the coaches wanted him to. There was “one play” Elko mentioned that Weigman probably would want to have back, and I think I know what that was — he had two deep crossers who would have come open for touchdowns early in the second quarter.

Overall, Weigman was 11-14 for 125 yards, 2 touchdowns and had two drops, one of which would have been a score. I think that both Weigman and Marcel Reed were told that, if there were any questions, pull it down and run. Weigman had 4 carries for 39 yards and was pretty spiffy a couple of times. He was definitely better. He may have taken off and run a little early, or he may have missed a couple of guys. But his passes were on target, had good zip and you can’t ask for much more than that.

I liked what I saw as the game went on as they got away from more of the long, drawn out routes and started looking like a Collin Klein offense. Better RPOs, quick passes, throwing to balls to guys coming out of the backfield.

Reed showed some really good things, but also showed why he’s not there yet. He was 5-11 for 71 yards and put some balls right on the money. He also missed a few as well. He also had 7 carries for 43 yards. The talent is there in abundance; it’s a matter of consistency.

Le’Veon Moss had 84 yards on 9 carries and set the tone for the game right off the bat. He had 52 yards on the first drive and just ran over, around or through McNeese defenders. Then Amari Daniels came in and the offense hardly skipped a beat, with 75 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. By the middle of the third quarter, both guys were out of the game or they could have put up a lot more yardage.

The Aggies got a lot of receivers and tight ends in the game today. Nine total guys caught passes today. Jahdae Walker came out early, or it probably would have been 10. Cyrus Allen showed why A&M wanted him, with 5 catches for 72 yards. Noah Thomas continues to be Weigman’s security blanket, catching a 15-yard touchdown on a lob route. Moose Muhammad was Moose, with a 20 yard catch and run, a 3-yard touchdown catch — and a personal foul for losing his cool. He was lucky he wasn’t ejected, and I’m kind of surprised he came back in.

I still want Tre Watson to get the ball more. He had nice catch for a first down, but only got three targets. He can be a weapon. But the number of guys who got their first career (or A&M) reception was pretty remarkable: Theo Ohrstrom, Izaiah Williams, Ashton Bethel-Roman, Josh Bostick and Shane Calhoun. It’s great that they got a lot of guys involved, and they were up to the challenge.

Ok, we know what Terry Bussey can do now. But they’re going to have to find ways to get him the ball besides the jet sweep. Notre Dame knew what they were going to do, and you can bet Florida is waiting for it next week. If you get him the ball through the air, then that’ll open things up for those runs.

The offensive line absolutely dominated McNeese’s defensive front. A&M averaged 8.8 yards a carry, allowed 1 tackle for loss and didn’t come close to giving up a sack. They set the tempo right off the bat, basically shoving the ball down McNeese’s throat on their first three possessions. They got a bunch of guys in the game, and all of them performed well. The line has come a long way from Steve Addazio’s train wreck already, but Florida will definitely be a tougher test than what they dealt with today. =

The Aggies put up 529 yards of total offense today and didn’t punt. They had 333 yards on the ground. I think that qualifies as a manhandling.







