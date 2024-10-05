Postgame Thoughts, sponsored by Paine Net Lease Team

The Paine Net Lease Team exclusively advises owners of restaurant properties all throughout the United States. If you’re interested in learning more about zero-management intensive net lease investments, reach out to them on their LinkedIn , team website ,or Instagram or check out one of their recent listings:

The Aggies demolished No. 9 Missouri 41-10 in a game they completely dominated. Offense, defense -- even one of the best punts you'll ever see was mixed in. A&M embarrassed the Tigers en route to the biggest margin of victory over a top-10 opponent in program history.

I think the debates are over: Conner Weigman is healthy and he should be the starter. Any questions? DIdn't think so.

No offense to Marcel Reed, who has a great future, but the Aggie offense operated not at a different level, but several levels higher under Weigman Saturday than it did with Reed at the helm. He was 18-22 for 276 yards and made things look easy. He made several passes into extremely tight windows, including a deep crosser to Noah Thomas, a back-shoulder fade to Thomas and a 30-yard connection to Terry Bussey. He saw everything well today, and knew when he could and should run. That kept at least two different touchdown drives alive as he picked up more than enough yardage on third downs.

Weigman didn't show any fear in running the ball or throwing it. He took a bunch of deep shots, only one of which was ill-advised. Terry Bussey played corner on that one, and then Jahdae Walker made a great catch on a 40-yard pass down the sideline. I don't know if Eli Drinkwitz actually did prepare solely for Marcel Reed, but Weigman embarrassed him and the Missouri defense. It was a master class.

Guess who leads the SEC in rushing right now? It's Le'Veon Moss. He came in averaging 6.2 yards a carry, and that number will go up significantly after rushing for 138 yards on just 12 carries. One of those was a 75-yard run to start the third quarter and was one of his three touchdowns. Moss is becoming one of the most intimidating backs in the SEC, if not the country.

Amari Daniels' stats (9 carries, 34 yards) don't look all that impressive, but he helped burst the dam that was Missouri's defense. His 25-yard run on a 3rd and 6 at the Mizzou 26 served as a big punch in the mouth. He ended up scoring two touchdowns, so he made his carries count.

Overlooked in the attention given to Weigman and Moss was that Terry Bussey has arrived. He led the team in receiving yards with 76 on just three catches. He's now getting down the field and making plays, and that's what we've been waiting for. That's an element that will make the offense far more dangerous.

Noah Thomas had an awesome game. He had a pretty catch, juke and run in the first quarter and a brilliant back-shoulder catch in the second. He had 65 yards on just three catches, and he's becoming the WR1 A&M needs.

The Aggies had 10 different players catch passes today, which shows how complete the game plan was and how well Weigman was seeing the field.

Missouri came in with a defense that was third in yards allowed before today. The Aggies had 512, and the offensive line deserves a ton of credit for it. The Aggies averaged 8.8 yards a play, including 6.6 per carry. Weigman frequently had a ton of time to throw and used it effectively. Missouri had 1 sack and 5 tackles for loss. That's it.

If there's anything to complain about, it would be the penalties on the offensive line. Chase Bisontis got called for holding twice and Ar'maj Reed-Adams had two penalties. That's an area where they can clean up.