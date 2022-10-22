2. QB Spencer Rattler: The former 5-star has thrown for more than 1,200 yards, but has thrown 8 interceptions and only 5 touchdowns.

1. RB Marshawn Lloyd: He's run for more than 100 yards in two of the last three games and has averaged 5.8 YPC for the season.

1. QB Haynes King: He's supposed to start, but he's not 100%. We'll see how long he can go.

2. RB Devon Achane: South Carolina has been weak against the run all year. This could be a big game for him.

3. WR Evan Stewart: A&M's top big play threat and King's favorite target, the Aggies will want to get him involved early.

4. LB Andre White: The senior returns after missing five games with a knee injury.

5. DE Fadil Diggs: After a two sack, two forced fumble night against Alabama, can he continue to roll against a subpar South Carolina offensive line?