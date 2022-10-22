Pregame Primer
Texas A&M takes on South Carolina tonight at Williams-Brice Stadium, and here's all the info you need to get ready for the game:
A breakdown of A&M's offense against South Carolina's defense
South Carolina's offense against A&M's defense
Five players to watch for South Carolina
1. RB Marshawn Lloyd: He's run for more than 100 yards in two of the last three games and has averaged 5.8 YPC for the season.
2. QB Spencer Rattler: The former 5-star has thrown for more than 1,200 yards, but has thrown 8 interceptions and only 5 touchdowns.
3. WR Antwane Wells: He's USC's top receiver and Rattler's favorite target, averaging nearly 14 yards a catch.
4. DE Gilber Edmond: Leads South Carolina with 7 tackles for loss.
5. DE Jordan Burch: Leads the Gamecocks with 2.5 sacks
5 players to watch for Texas A&M
1. QB Haynes King: He's supposed to start, but he's not 100%. We'll see how long he can go.
2. RB Devon Achane: South Carolina has been weak against the run all year. This could be a big game for him.
3. WR Evan Stewart: A&M's top big play threat and King's favorite target, the Aggies will want to get him involved early.
4. LB Andre White: The senior returns after missing five games with a knee injury.
5. DE Fadil Diggs: After a two sack, two forced fumble night against Alabama, can he continue to roll against a subpar South Carolina offensive line?