Pregame Primer

Texas A&M and Ole Miss battle this evening at Kyle Field. Here's what you need to know:

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. central time

TV: SEC Network

Weather: in the low 60s at kickoff, wind out of the north at around 10 mph. Temperature will drop into the 50s during the game.

Devon Achane scored twice against Ole Miss in Oxford last year.
Breaking down the matchup

The Aggie offense against the Rebels defense

The Rebels offense against the Aggie defense

A&M depth charts

QB: #15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215

#13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205

RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185

#22, Le’Veon Moss; Fr.; 5-11, 200

FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230

TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235

#42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255

WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170

#3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200

SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195

#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175

WR: #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195

#5, Jalen Preston; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220

LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320

#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300

LG: #75, Kam Dewberry; Fr.; 6-4, 330

#54, Mark Nabou; Fr.; 6-4, 345

C: #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330

#68, Remington Strickland; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300

RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330

#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305

RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325

#55, Hunter Erb; Fr.; 6-6, 330

DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285

#8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270

DT:#35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325

#5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300

DT:#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325

#34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325

DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260

#18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280

LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225

#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235

LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235

#32, Andre White; Sr.; 6-3, 235

NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195

#33, Jarred Kerr; Fr.; 5-11, 175

CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205

#11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200

S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210

#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195

S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185

#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205

CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185

#11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200

Ole Miss depth charts

QB: #2, Jaxson Dart; So.-TR.; 6-2, 220

#7, Luke Altmyer; So.; 6-1, 200

RB: #4, Quinshon Jenkins; Fr.; 5-11, 210

#6, Zach Evans; Jr.-TR.; 6, 215

WR: #1, Jonathan Mingo; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 225

#19, Dayton Wade; Jr.-TR.; 5-9, 175

WR: #8, Malik Heath; Sr.-TR.; 6-3, 215

#86, JJ Henry; Fr.; 5-9, 170

TE: #81, Casey Kelly; Jr.; 6-3, 255

#13, Kyirin Heath; Fr.; 6-4, 235


LT: #71, Jayden Williams; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 300

#66, Cedric Nicely; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 310

LG: #64, Nick Broeker; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 315

#75, Mason Brooks; Sr.-TR.; 6-6, 315

C: #54, Caleb Warren; Jr.; 6-5, 310

#56, Reese McIntyre; Jr.; 6-5, 305

RG: #78, Jeremy James; Jr.; 6-5, 305

#73, Eli Acker; So.; 6-5, 295

RT: #57, Micah Pettus; RS-Fr.; 6-7, 360

#50, Jalen Cunningham; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 330



DE: #2, Cedric Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 235

#17, Demon Clowney; So.; 6-4, 250

DT: #89, JJ Pegues; Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 315

#97, Jamond Gordon; Jr.; 6-2, 290

NT: #38, KD Hill; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 310

#96, Isaiah Iton; Jr.; 6-2, 290

DE: #95, Tavius Robinson, Sr.; 6-6, 265

#15, Jared Ivey; Jr.-TR.; 6-5, 265


LB: #11, Austin Keys; So.; 6-2, 245 OR #23, Khari Coleman; Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 220

LB: #8, Troy Brown; Sr.-TR.; 6-1, 220

#36, Ashanti Cistrunk; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 220


CB: #7, Deantre Price; RS-Sr.; 6, 185

#28, Markevious Brown; So.; 5-10, 180

SS: #1, Isheem Young; Jr.-TR.; 5-10, 215

#25, Trey Washington; So.; 5-11, 205

FS: #21, AJ Finley; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 205

#33, Dashaun Jenkins; RS-Sr.; 6, 200

NICKEL: #3, Otis Reese; Sr.; 6-3, 225

#16, MJ Daniels; So.; 6-1, 200

DB: #0, Tysheem Johnson; So.; 5-10, 200 OR #13, Ladarius Tennison; So.-TR.; 5-9, 200

CB: #20, Davison Igbinosun; Fr.; 6-2, 185 OR #6, Miles Battle; Sr.; 6-2, 205

Five Aggies to watch

QB Conner Weigman: The talented true freshman gets his first career start. He'll be facing a pretty stiff Ole Miss pass rush.

RB Devon Achane: Ole Miss struggles stopping the run and, with Weigman making his first career start, it looks like a game where he'll be very needed.

WR Moose Muhammad: Ole Miss will concentrate on stopping Evan Stewart. Does that mean Moose will find space in the deep middle of the field?

DT McKinnley Jackson: The Aggies will have to stuff the run to win. Jackson has added a lot to the rush defense since his return against Alabama.

LB Chris Russell: A&M's linebackers will be key against both the run and the pass, and the senior is the leading tackler and sack man amongst the group.

Five Rebels to watch

Jedi Luke Skywalker...Sorry, never mind.

QB Jaxson Dart: Ole Miss wants to run as much as they can, but Dart has to run the offense at a high tempo and hit the deep ball when it's there.

RB Quinshon Jenkins: A slam dunk Freshman All-American, Jenkins has taken over as RB1 from Zach Evans and has 12 touchdowns already this year.

WR Jonathan Mingo: A&M's nemesis last year, the senior is averaging better than 22 yards a catch this year.

LB Khari Coleman: Only has 21 tackles on the year, but has 7.5 tackles for loss.

CB Deantre Prince: Leads the Rebels with 8 passes broken up.

