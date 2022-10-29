Weather: in the low 60s at kickoff, wind out of the north at around 10 mph. Temperature will drop into the 50s during the game.

QB Conner Weigman: The talented true freshman gets his first career start. He'll be facing a pretty stiff Ole Miss pass rush.

RB Devon Achane: Ole Miss struggles stopping the run and, with Weigman making his first career start, it looks like a game where he'll be very needed.

WR Moose Muhammad: Ole Miss will concentrate on stopping Evan Stewart. Does that mean Moose will find space in the deep middle of the field?

DT McKinnley Jackson: The Aggies will have to stuff the run to win. Jackson has added a lot to the rush defense since his return against Alabama.

LB Chris Russell: A&M's linebackers will be key against both the run and the pass, and the senior is the leading tackler and sack man amongst the group.