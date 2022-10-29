Pregame Primer
Texas A&M and Ole Miss battle this evening at Kyle Field. Here's what you need to know:
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. central time
TV: SEC Network
Weather: in the low 60s at kickoff, wind out of the north at around 10 mph. Temperature will drop into the 50s during the game.
Breaking down the matchup
A&M depth charts
QB: #15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215
#13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205
RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185
#22, Le’Veon Moss; Fr.; 5-11, 200
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230
TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235
#42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255
WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170
#3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200
SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195
#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175
WR: #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195
#5, Jalen Preston; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320
#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300
LG: #75, Kam Dewberry; Fr.; 6-4, 330
#54, Mark Nabou; Fr.; 6-4, 345
C: #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330
#68, Remington Strickland; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330
#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305
RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325
#55, Hunter Erb; Fr.; 6-6, 330
DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285
#8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270
DT:#35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325
#5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300
DT:#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325
#34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260
#18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280
LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235
LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235
#32, Andre White; Sr.; 6-3, 235
NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195
#33, Jarred Kerr; Fr.; 5-11, 175
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205
#11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200
S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195
S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185
#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205
CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185
#11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200
Ole Miss depth charts
QB: #2, Jaxson Dart; So.-TR.; 6-2, 220
#7, Luke Altmyer; So.; 6-1, 200
RB: #4, Quinshon Jenkins; Fr.; 5-11, 210
#6, Zach Evans; Jr.-TR.; 6, 215
WR: #1, Jonathan Mingo; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 225
#19, Dayton Wade; Jr.-TR.; 5-9, 175
WR: #8, Malik Heath; Sr.-TR.; 6-3, 215
#86, JJ Henry; Fr.; 5-9, 170
TE: #81, Casey Kelly; Jr.; 6-3, 255
#13, Kyirin Heath; Fr.; 6-4, 235
LT: #71, Jayden Williams; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 300
#66, Cedric Nicely; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 310
LG: #64, Nick Broeker; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 315
#75, Mason Brooks; Sr.-TR.; 6-6, 315
C: #54, Caleb Warren; Jr.; 6-5, 310
#56, Reese McIntyre; Jr.; 6-5, 305
RG: #78, Jeremy James; Jr.; 6-5, 305
#73, Eli Acker; So.; 6-5, 295
RT: #57, Micah Pettus; RS-Fr.; 6-7, 360
#50, Jalen Cunningham; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 330
DE: #2, Cedric Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 235
#17, Demon Clowney; So.; 6-4, 250
DT: #89, JJ Pegues; Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 315
#97, Jamond Gordon; Jr.; 6-2, 290
NT: #38, KD Hill; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 310
#96, Isaiah Iton; Jr.; 6-2, 290
DE: #95, Tavius Robinson, Sr.; 6-6, 265
#15, Jared Ivey; Jr.-TR.; 6-5, 265
LB: #11, Austin Keys; So.; 6-2, 245 OR #23, Khari Coleman; Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 220
LB: #8, Troy Brown; Sr.-TR.; 6-1, 220
#36, Ashanti Cistrunk; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 220
CB: #7, Deantre Price; RS-Sr.; 6, 185
#28, Markevious Brown; So.; 5-10, 180
SS: #1, Isheem Young; Jr.-TR.; 5-10, 215
#25, Trey Washington; So.; 5-11, 205
FS: #21, AJ Finley; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 205
#33, Dashaun Jenkins; RS-Sr.; 6, 200
NICKEL: #3, Otis Reese; Sr.; 6-3, 225
#16, MJ Daniels; So.; 6-1, 200
DB: #0, Tysheem Johnson; So.; 5-10, 200 OR #13, Ladarius Tennison; So.-TR.; 5-9, 200
CB: #20, Davison Igbinosun; Fr.; 6-2, 185 OR #6, Miles Battle; Sr.; 6-2, 205
Five Aggies to watch
QB Conner Weigman: The talented true freshman gets his first career start. He'll be facing a pretty stiff Ole Miss pass rush.
RB Devon Achane: Ole Miss struggles stopping the run and, with Weigman making his first career start, it looks like a game where he'll be very needed.
WR Moose Muhammad: Ole Miss will concentrate on stopping Evan Stewart. Does that mean Moose will find space in the deep middle of the field?
DT McKinnley Jackson: The Aggies will have to stuff the run to win. Jackson has added a lot to the rush defense since his return against Alabama.
LB Chris Russell: A&M's linebackers will be key against both the run and the pass, and the senior is the leading tackler and sack man amongst the group.
Five Rebels to watch
Jedi Luke Skywalker...Sorry, never mind.
QB Jaxson Dart: Ole Miss wants to run as much as they can, but Dart has to run the offense at a high tempo and hit the deep ball when it's there.
RB Quinshon Jenkins: A slam dunk Freshman All-American, Jenkins has taken over as RB1 from Zach Evans and has 12 touchdowns already this year.
WR Jonathan Mingo: A&M's nemesis last year, the senior is averaging better than 22 yards a catch this year.
LB Khari Coleman: Only has 21 tackles on the year, but has 7.5 tackles for loss.
CB Deantre Prince: Leads the Rebels with 8 passes broken up.