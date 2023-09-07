Control the clock and run the football. Keep the heat off Van Dyke and allow him to get into a rhythm.

The Hurricanes ran the ball extremely well last weekend, especially with Parrish. He can get outside and make plays or grind up right up the gut with his physical running style. In other words, he's still the same guy that had Aggie fans going "WTF is this guy?" when he was at Ole Miss two years ago.

Van Dyke was terrible last year against A&M but was 17-22 last week. But Miami's passing game works almost as an extension of their running game, as there's a lot of short passes. Their big play last week was a 44-year touchdown, and it was a bubble screen where Young did the work. Bluntly, Van Dyke did not throw the deep ball well and misjudged an intermediate pass badly, threw it with very little zip (lofted it) and it was picked off.

But those kinds of short plays allowed Miami to keep the ball, wear down Miami (Ohio) and eventually blow them out. They have a big line, run block well and provided plenty of time for Van Dyke against the Redhawks. So the Aggies will have to flip the script on them.