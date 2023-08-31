Preview: New Mexico's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 23 Texas A&M and New Mexico continues with a breakdown of the Lobos offense against the Aggie defense.
When, where, weather and TV
When: 6 p.m. central time Saturday
Where: Kyle Field
Weather: Extremely hot, with temperatures around 100 at kickoff
TV: ESPN
New Mexico two-deep
QB: #10, Dylan Hopkins; 6-2 225; RS-Sr.-TR.
#7, D.C. Tabscott; 6-4, 206; So.-TR.
RB: #5, Jacory Croskey-Merritt; 5-11, 204; Sr.-TR.
#22, Christian Washington; 5-10, 201; So.
WR (X): #0, DJ. Washington; 6-5, 219; Sr.-TR.
#14, Deuce Jones; 6, 171; RS-Jr.
WR (A): #8, Jeremiah Hixon; 5-11, 157; Sr.-TR.
#15, Luke Wysong; 5-10, 188; RS-Jr.
WR (Z): #11, Andrew Erickson; 6-2, 205; RS-Sr.
#4, Caleb Medford; 6-3 197; So.-TR
TE (Y): #17, Magnus Geers; 6-6 250; Jr.-TR. OR #85, Trace Bruckler; 6-3 237; RS-So.
TE (U): #41, Connor Witthoft; 6-3 250; Sr.
#84, Wyatt McClour; 6-3 242; So.-TR.
LT: #75, JC Davis; 6-5, 307; Jr.
# 77, Jer’Marques Bailey; 6-6, 337 RS-Jr.
LG: #66, Taurrian “Teedo” Stafford; 6-5, 345 RS-Sr.-TR.
#72, Reese Steele; 6-4, 301; Jr.-TR.
C: #51, CJ James; 6-4, 294; Jr.
#66, Taurrian “Teedo” Stafford; 6-5, 345 RS-Sr.-TR.
RG: #56, Shancco “Ise” Matautia; 6-2, 346 RS-So.
#70, Isaiah Sillemon; 6-3, 302; RS-So.
RT: #73, DJ Wingfield; 6-4, 289; RS-Jr.
#65, Devon Smith; 6-6, 288; Jr.-TR.
Texas A&M projected two-deep (4-2-5 base)
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; 6-5, 260; RS-Jr.
#18, LT Overton; 6-5, 265; So.
NT: #3, McKinnley Jackson; 6-2, 325; Sr.
#34, Isaiah Raikes; 6-2, 325; RS-Jr.
DT: #0, Walter Nolen; 6-4, 290; So.
#17, Albert Regis; 6-2, 325; So. OR #99, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy; 6-3, 300; RS-Fr.
DE: #5, Shemar Turner; 6-4, 290; Jr.
#4, Shemar Stewart; 6-6, 285; So.
WILL: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; 6-3, 230; RS-Jr.
#40, Martrell Harris Jr.; 6-2, 220; So.
MIKE: #21, Taurean York; 6, 230; Fr. OR #24, Chris Russell Jr.; 6-2, 235; RS-Sr.
#22, JD Davis; 6-1, 235; Gr.
NICKEL: #1, Bryce Anderson; 6, 195; So.
#25, Dalton Brooks; 6, 195; Fr.
CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; 5-11, 185; Jr.
#16, Sam McCall; 6-1, 185; So.-TR.
SS: #26, Demani Richardson; 6-1, 215; RS-Sr.
#2, Jacoby Mathews; 6-2, 215; So.
FS: #20, Jardin Gilbert; 6-1, 200; Jr.
#33, Jarred Kerr; 6, 195; So.
CB: #8, Tony Grimes; 6, 190; Sr.-TR.
#28, Josh DeBerry; 6-1, 180; Gr.-TR. OR #14, Jayvon Thomas; 6, 190; Fr.
Injuries
Texas A&M: No reported injuries
New Mexico: No reported injuries
New Mexico returning offensive leaders
Rushing: Christian Washington, 73 carries, 310 yards
Passing: n/a
Receiving: Wysong, 34 catches, 291 yards, 1 TD
Erickson, 12 catches, 110 yards
Texas A&M returning defensive leaders
Tackles: Richardson, 73
Russell, 66
Tackles for loss: Cooper, 8
Jackson and Russell, 7
Sacks: Diggs, 3
Russell, 2.5
Interceptions: Gilbert, 2
Cooper and Richardson, 1
Forced fumbles: Diggs, 3
Seven players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Russell and Anderson, 2
Seven players with 1
What New Mexico wants to do
Figure out how all their new pieces fit. Last year, the Lobos were the worst offense in FBS. Literally. They were 130th out of 130 in total offense, 129th in scoring offense, 130th in first downs and 130th in passing yards per completion. They were a disaster.
So they scrapped the offense and most of the players who came with it. Bryan Vincent came over from UAB to serve as the new offensive coordinator and brought QB Dylan Hopkins with him. Hopkins started 11 games for the Blazers last year, throwing for 1,913 yards, 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions -- or 700 more yards than UNM's quarterbacks threw for combined in 2022.
Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is a new arrival for Alabama State. Wideout D.J. Washington is a JUCO transfer who caught 54 passes for 863 yards and 10 TD last year. Jeremiah Hixon is also from Alabama State.
Up front, JC Davis was honorable mention All-Mountain West last year, but Teedo Stafford is another new arrival (and another from Alabama State). CJ James is the incumbent center, and Ise Matautia the incumbent right guard. Right tackle DJ Wingfield tore his ACL in the opener last season and redshirted.
Having veteran players back is normally good, but UNM was 125th in sacks allowed last season and 128th in tackles for loss allowed. They'll have to get a whole lot better, because the new offense is likely going to put a lot on them.
UAB was a run-heavy offense using multiple tight end sets. Sometimes the tight ends were on the line, sometimes one on the line and one in the backfield. The tight ends were also a big part of the passing game. UAB used a lot of very simple timing routes for Hopkins to exploit, and the routes tended to be significantly separated from other route runners.
The Lobos were atrocious on offense last year. They probably won't be as bad this year, but it's really hard to know what they will be with so many new pieces to the puzzle.
What A&M wants to do
Stuff the run, get Hopkins and the Lobos in difficult passing situations and get off the field. Sounds pretty simple, but they have to do the fundamental things right. Entirely too often last year, they didn't and opposing offenses ran all over them. If they watch UAB's game film from last year, they know New Mexico is going to look to run right at them, first and foremost. Take that away and things get ugly.
As noted, this team also had trouble protecting the quarterback. Even though they'll likely try to get the ball out quickly, A&M should be able to find ways to get Hopkins moving and out of the pocket at the very least. If they do that, he's out of his element.
The Aggies have a ton of talent on defense but have not shown the results you'd expect yet. They have an opportunity to start off the 2023 season in a positive fashion before heading to Miami next weekend.