Figure out how all their new pieces fit. Last year, the Lobos were the worst offense in FBS. Literally. They were 130th out of 130 in total offense, 129th in scoring offense, 130th in first downs and 130th in passing yards per completion. They were a disaster.

So they scrapped the offense and most of the players who came with it. Bryan Vincent came over from UAB to serve as the new offensive coordinator and brought QB Dylan Hopkins with him. Hopkins started 11 games for the Blazers last year, throwing for 1,913 yards, 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions -- or 700 more yards than UNM's quarterbacks threw for combined in 2022.

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is a new arrival for Alabama State. Wideout D.J. Washington is a JUCO transfer who caught 54 passes for 863 yards and 10 TD last year. Jeremiah Hixon is also from Alabama State.

Up front, JC Davis was honorable mention All-Mountain West last year, but Teedo Stafford is another new arrival (and another from Alabama State). CJ James is the incumbent center, and Ise Matautia the incumbent right guard. Right tackle DJ Wingfield tore his ACL in the opener last season and redshirted.

Having veteran players back is normally good, but UNM was 125th in sacks allowed last season and 128th in tackles for loss allowed. They'll have to get a whole lot better, because the new offense is likely going to put a lot on them.

UAB was a run-heavy offense using multiple tight end sets. Sometimes the tight ends were on the line, sometimes one on the line and one in the backfield. The tight ends were also a big part of the passing game. UAB used a lot of very simple timing routes for Hopkins to exploit, and the routes tended to be significantly separated from other route runners.

The Lobos were atrocious on offense last year. They probably won't be as bad this year, but it's really hard to know what they will be with so many new pieces to the puzzle.