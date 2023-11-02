Lane Kiffin doesn't change his offense for any opponent. He's going to go very up-tempo, run the ball a lot with his two excellent backs and try to hit the deep ball. He'll go for it on fourth down a lot and he'll deal with sacks and tackles for loss as just the cost of doing business.

Dart has had a very good season both as a passer and as a runner. In fact, he may be more dangerous with his feet than his arm, as the Rebels have no problem setting up designed runs for him. Judkins has really rounded into form in recent weeks and the addition of Bentley from SMU has given Ole Miss a nasty one-two punch. They're a rare up-tempo team that wants to run first.

The Rebels have a very nice group of receivers, with Watkins being option 1 in spite of his broken hand. Harris, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, has been a major deep threat this season, averaging nearly 20 yards a catch. Wade, the other starter, also gets a good number of targets. Those three are Dart's primary targets by far. Nobody else has more than 13 receptions, and that's Judkins catching dumpoffs out of the backfield.

There's no secrets when it comes to playing Kiffin's offense. They'll try to wear you down with tempo, slug it out with the quality backs and try to hit you deep when they can. Given A&M's problems with the deep passing game, odds are he'll try to get the ball deep as much as he possibly can when he decides to throw.