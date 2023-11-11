Preview: Texas A&M offense vs. Mississippi State defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC) and Mississippi State (4-5, 1-5 SEC) begins with a look at the Aggie offense against the Bulldogs defense.
Texas A&M two-deep
QB: #14, Max Johnson; 6-6, 230; RS-So.
#16, Jaylen Henderson; 6-3, 220; RS-So.-TR.
RB: #4, Amari Daniels; 5-9, 205; Jr. OR #2, Rueben Owens; 6, 200; Fr.
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; 6-3, 235; Gr.
#32, Jerry Johnson III; 6-1, 235; Gr.
TE: #19, Jake Johnson; 6-6, 240; So.
#42, Max Wright; 6-4, 240; Gr. OR #17, Theo Ohrstrom; 6-6, 250; RS-Fr.
WR (X): #1, Evan Stewart; 6, 185; So.
#13, Micah Tease; 6, 180
WR (SLOT): #0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr.
#7, Moose Muhammad; 6-1, 205, RS-Jr.
WR (Z): #3, Noah Thomas; 6-6, 200; So.
#9, Jahdae Walker; 6-4, 210; Jr.-TR.
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
#76, Deuce Fatheree; 6-8, 315; Jr.;
LG: #54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
#75, Kam Dewberry; 6-4, 330; So.
C: #61, Bryce Foster; 6-5, 330; RS-So.
#54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; 6-4, 315; Gr.
#74, Aki Ogunbiyi; 6-4, 315; RS-Jr.
RT: #71, Chase Bisontis; 6-6, 320; Fr.
#78, Dametrious Crownover; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
Mississippi State two-deep
DE: #91, Deonte Anderson; 6-3, 260; So.
#6, Jordan Davis; 6-4, 275; Gr.
NG: #22, Nathan Pickering; 6-4, 305; Sr.
#92, Eric Taylor; 6-4, 290; So.
DT: #94, Jaden Crumedy; 6-5, 305; Gr.
#9, De’Monte Russell; 6-4, 280; Sr.
SAM: #36, Donterry Russell; 6-4, 220; RS-Fr.
#37, John Lewis; 6-3, 240; So.
MIKE: #14, Nathaniel Watson; 6-2, 245; Gr.
#26, J.P. Purvis; 6-1, 255; Sr.
WILL: #44, Jett Johnson; 6-2, 230; Gr.
0, DeShawn Page; 6-2, 235; Sr.
CB: #3, Decamerion Richardson; 6-2, 195; Sr.
#34, Brice Pollock; 6-1, 190; Fr.
S: #7, Shawn Preston Jr.; 6-0, 205; Gr.
#20, Isaac Smith; 6, 205, Fr.
S: #10, Corey Ellington; 6-3, 200; Jr.
27, Chris Keys; 6, 190, RS-Jr.
S: #1, Marcus Banks; 6, 190, Sr.
21, Hunter Washington; 5-11, 190; RS-So.
CB: #4, DeCarlos Nicholson; 6-3, 195; Sr.
#2, Esaias Furdge; 6, 185; Gr.
Injury update
Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman (ankle) and TE Donovan Green (ACL) are out for the year. RB Le’Veon Moss (knee) is out. QB Max Johnson (ribs) and WR Evan Stewart (leg) are doubtful.
Mississippi State: S Hunter Washington (shoulder) is out.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Moss, 86 carries, 439 yards (5.1 YPC), 4 TD
Daniels, 78 carries, 425 yards (5.4 YPC), 4 TD
Owens, 61 carries, 180 yards (3 YPC), 2 TD
Passing: Johnson, 118-190 (62.1%), 1,452 yards, 9 TD, 4 INT
Weigman, 82-119 (68.9%), 979 yards, 9 TD, 2 INT
Receiving: Smith, 39 catches, 652 yards (16.7 YPC), 1 TD
Stewart, 37 catches, 506 yards (13.7 YPC), 4 TD
Walker, 18 catches, 274 yards (15.2 YPC), 1 TD
Mississippi State statistical leaders
Tackles: Johnson, 65
Watson, 57
Banks, 32
Tackles for loss: Johnson, 9
Watson, 6
Three players with 4
Sacks: Watson, 4
Johnson, 3
Pickering, 2
Interceptions: Preston and Johnson, 2
Watson, 1
Forced fumbles: Preston, 2
Ellington and Page, 1
Fumble recoveries: Preston, Washington and Hunter, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Mississippi State
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
401.2 YPG (56th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
362 YPG (57th nationally, 10th SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
32.3 PPG (36th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
25.7 PPG (66th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
131.1 YPG (92nd nationally, 11th SEC)
|
132.1 YPG (46th nationally, 8th SEC)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
270.1 YPG (37th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
229.9 YPG (67th nationally, 10th SEC)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
43.9% (37th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
36.5% (48th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
85.4% (61st nationally, 9th SEC)
|
92.3% (121st nationally, 13th SEC)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
2 per game (62nd nationally, 5th SEC)
|
2.33 per game (51st nationally, 8th SEC)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
4.78 per game (36th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
5.9 per game (56th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
Time of possession
|
31:22 (36th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
28:41 (94th nationally, 10th SEC)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
11 (43rd nationally, 11th SEC)
|
10 (95th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-4 (99th nationally, 14th SEC)
|
Even (62nd nationally, 10th SEC)
|
First downs/allowed
|
198 (48th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
164 (38th nationally, 9th SEC)
What A&M wants to do
It doesn't matter if Max Johnson or Jaylen Henderson gets the start, A&M is going to want to run the ball as much as possible. If the offensive line plays as it did against Ole Miss for much of the game, they'll be able to do it. Amari Daniels, who averaged 5.8 yards a carry last weekend, will likely get the majority of the carries, but Rueben Owens will get a lot of work as well.
If Johnson goes, the offense will operate like it has normally. If it's Henderson, look for a lot of quicker passes to the backs and receivers like Ainias Smith and Moose Muhammad. Henderson has the capability to make plays, but is extremely inconsistent. Simplifying things for him will likely be on the table.
How Mississippi State may try to counter
Put the game on the quarterback. The Bulldogs defense is middling in all areas, but one area where they're not bad is run defense. They're definitely going to be looking to limit what A&M can do in the running department, especially if Henderson gets the nod. If he can beat them going down the field, so be it. But they're not going to make things easy by allowing A&M to run the ball easily. Look for a lot of man coverage and eight men in the box.