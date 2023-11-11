It doesn't matter if Max Johnson or Jaylen Henderson gets the start, A&M is going to want to run the ball as much as possible. If the offensive line plays as it did against Ole Miss for much of the game, they'll be able to do it. Amari Daniels, who averaged 5.8 yards a carry last weekend, will likely get the majority of the carries, but Rueben Owens will get a lot of work as well.

If Johnson goes, the offense will operate like it has normally. If it's Henderson, look for a lot of quicker passes to the backs and receivers like Ainias Smith and Moose Muhammad. Henderson has the capability to make plays, but is extremely inconsistent. Simplifying things for him will likely be on the table.