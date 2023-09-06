Preview: Texas A&M's offense vs. Miami's defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between No. 23 Texas A&M (1-0) and Miami (1-0) begins with a look at the Aggie offense against the Hurricanes defense.
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
When: 2:30 p.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 9
Weather: Hot and humid, high of 92
TV: ABC
Injury update
Texas A&M: TE Donovan Green (torn ACL) is out for the year.
The status of WR Micah Tease (suspension) is uncertain.
Miami: No reported injuries.
Texas A&M offense two-deep
QB: #15, Conner Weigman; 6-3, 215; So.
#14, Max Johnson; 6-6, 230; RS-So.
RB: #8, Le’Veon Moss; 6, 210; So.
#4, Amari Daniels; 5-9, 205; Jr. OR #2, Rueben Owens; 6, 200; Fr.
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; 6-3, 235; Gr.
#32, Jerry Johnson III; 6-1, 235; Gr.
TE: #19, Jake Johnson; 6-6, 240; So.
#42, Max Wright; 6-4, 240; Gr. OR #17, Theo Ohrstrom; 6-6, 250; RS-Fr.
WR (X): #1, Evan Stewart; 6, 185; So.
#0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr.
WR (SLOT): #7, Moose Muhammad; 6-1, 205, RS-Jr.
#88, Jordan Anthony; 5-10, 160; So.
WR (Z): #3, Noah Thomas; 6-6, 200; So.
#9, Jahdae Walker; 6-4, 210; Jr.-TR.
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
#76, Deuce Fatheree; 6-8, 315; Jr.;
LG: #75, Kam Dewberry; 6-4, 330; So.;
#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; 6-6, 325; RS-Jr.
C: #61, Bryce Foster; 6-5, 330; RS-So.
#54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; 6-4, 315; Gr.
#74, Aki Ogunbiyi; 6-4, 315; RS-Jr.
RT: #71, Chase Bisontis; 6-6, 320; Fr.
#78, Dametrious Crownover; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
Miami defense two-deep
LDE: #3, Akeem Mesidor; RS-Jr.-TR.
#44, Rueben Bain Jr.; Fr.
LDT: #58, Branson Deen; Sr.-TR.
#59, Thomas Gore; RS-Sr.-TR.
RDT: #56, Leonard Taylor III; Jr.
#99, Ahmad Moten; RS-Fr.
RDE: #9, Nyjalik Kennedy; So.
#12, Jahfari Harvey; RS-Jr.
WLB: #23, K.J. Cloyd; Sr.-TR.
#31, Wesley Bissainthe; So.
MLB: #51, Francisco Mauigoa; Jr.-TR.
#11, Corey Flagg Jr.; Jr.
LCB: #22, Jaden Davis; RS-Sr.-TR.
#6, Demari Brown; Fr.
SS: #20, James Williams; Jr.
#15, Markeith Williams, RS-Fr.
FS: #5, Kamren Kinchens; Jr.
#19, Jaden Harris; RS-Fr.
RCB: #2, Daryl Porter Jr.; RS-Jr.-TR.
#7, Davonte Brown; Sr.-TR.
STAR: #0, Te’Cory Couch; RS-Sr.
#22, Jaden Davis, RS-Sr.-Tr.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Daniels, 7 carries, 51 yards
Moss, 6 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD
Owens, 7 carries, 25 yards
Passing: Weigman, 18-23, 236 yards, 5 TD
Johnson, 6-9, 41 yards, 1 TD
Receiving: Stewart, 8 catches, 115 yards, 2 TD
Thomas, 6 catches, 74 yards, 3 TD
Smith, 3 catches, 40 yards
Miami statistical leaders
Tackles: Couch, 4
Kinchens, Cloyd and Williams, 3
Tackles for loss: 4 players with 1
Sacks: Harvey and Bissainthe, 1
Head to head
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Miami
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
411 yards (62nd nationally, 9th SEC)
|
215 YPG (19th nationally, 3rd ACC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
: 52 PPG (14th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
3 PPG (6th nationally, 2nd ACC)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
134 YPG (79th nationally, 8th SEC)
|
51 YPG (15th nationally, 3rd ACC)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
277 YPG (46th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
164 YPG (47th nationally, 6th ACC)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
42.9% (57th nationally, 10th SEC)
|
16.7% (13th nationally, 4th ACC)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
100% (1st nationally)
|
0% (1st nationally)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
2 (78th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
3 (26th nationally, 6th ACC)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
5 (58th nationally, 8th SEC)
|
6 (47th nationally, 5th ACC)
|
Time of possession
|
25:40 (112th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
32:53 (33rd nationally, 7th ACC)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
0 (1st nationally)
|
0
|
Turnover +/-
|
+1 (23rd nationally, 6th SEC)
|
-1 (78th nationally, 11th ACC)
|
First downs/Allowed
|
27 (30th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
9 (9th nationally, 3rd ACC)
What the Aggies want to do
The Aggies are looking to pick on opponents' weaknesses. Miami wants to be aggressive and blitz a lot, which means man coverage. New Mexico did that a lot last Saturday, and it meant bombs away. Miami's corners are better, so that could mean more quick hitters and drag routes for Moose Muhammad and Ainias Smith.
A&M will be perfectly happy if Miami blitzes -- if the line picks it up. That may mean keeping the backs or tight ends in at times, but it could also open up some opportunities in the running game. If the Aggies get too many Miami defenders up the field, then you can screen them or run it right back where they came from.
The Aggies have a lot of weapons. Just how aggressive Miami intends to be could decide who gets the ball and how much.
How Miami may counter
They want to blitz. A lot. They did that last weekend against Miami (Ohio) and came away with three sacks and plenty of pressure, but no turnovers. They definitely want to get after Weigman as much as possible. Their linemen did a lot of twists and stunts against the Redhawks, much like New Mexico did, but with four down linemen.
The Hurricanes want to win this thing on the line. They want to be able to win the one-on-one matchups so blitzers can get free and one-on-one matchups on the outside can't be exploited. It would also limit the Aggie running game.