The Aggies are looking to pick on opponents' weaknesses. Miami wants to be aggressive and blitz a lot, which means man coverage. New Mexico did that a lot last Saturday, and it meant bombs away. Miami's corners are better, so that could mean more quick hitters and drag routes for Moose Muhammad and Ainias Smith.

A&M will be perfectly happy if Miami blitzes -- if the line picks it up. That may mean keeping the backs or tight ends in at times, but it could also open up some opportunities in the running game. If the Aggies get too many Miami defenders up the field, then you can screen them or run it right back where they came from.

The Aggies have a lot of weapons. Just how aggressive Miami intends to be could decide who gets the ball and how much.