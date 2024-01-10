Advertisement
Texas A&M football pipeline

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
* means redshirted

** means Covid year available after this season

*** means playing Covid year

This list includes scholarship players plus kicker Randy Bond.

Conner Weigman
Quarterback (4)
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Conner Weigman

Jaylen Henderson*

Marcel Reed*

Miles O'Neill
Le'Veon Moss
Running back
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

E.J. Smith**

Le'Veon Moss

Rueben Owens


Amari Daniels*
Donovan Green
Tight end
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Garrett Miller***

Donovan Green*

Jayden Platt*

Theo Ohrstrom*

Eric Karner
Moose Muhammad
Wide receiver
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Moose Muhammad*

Cyrus Allen

Micah Tease

Ernest Campbell

Jahdae Walker

Noah Thomas

Izaiah Williams

Jabre Barber**
Trey Zuhn
Offensive tackle
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Derrick Graham*

Deuce Fatheree*

Blake Ivy

Trey Zuhn*

Dametrious Crownover*

Ashton Funk

Colton Thomasson*
Mark Nabou
Guard/Center
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Armaj Reed-Adams***

Bryce Foster*

Mark Nabou*

Papa Ahfua

Dorian Hinton***

Kam Dewberry

Chase Bisontis

TJ Shanahan*

Aki Ogunbiyi*

Hunter Erb*
Shemar Turner
Defensive end
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Shemar Turner

Shemar Stewart

Enai White*

Solomon Williams

Malick Sylla

Rylan Kennedy

Kendall Jackson

Nic Scourton

Jadon Scarlett*
DJ HIcks
Defensive tackle
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Rodas Johnson***

Albert Regis*

DJ Hicks

Samu Taumanupepe*

Gabe Dindy*

Dealyn Evans
Taurean York
Linebacker
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Alex Howard***

Martrell Harris

Taurean York

Jordan Lockhart

Cashius Howell*

Chantz Johnson

Tristan Jernigan

Scooby Williams*

Daymion Sanford
Bryce Anderson
Safety/Nickel
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Trey Jones***

Bryce Anderson

Dalton Brooks

Jordan Price

De'Rickey Wright**

Jacoby Mathews

Marcus Ratcliffe

Myles Davis

Jarred Kerr
Jayvon Thomas
Cornerback
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Jaydon HIll***

Will Lee

Jayvon Thomas

B.J. Mayes

Bravion Rogers

Donovan Saunders

Bobby Taylor*

Sam McCall


Randy Bond
Special teams
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Randy Bond*

Jared Zerkel**

Ethan Moczulski*

Tyler White*
