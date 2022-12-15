York, who pulled his Baylor pledge on Sunday after a ten month commitment, has also been courted heavily by Duke throughout his recruitment as Mike Elko has made York a priority during the 2023 cycle.

Temple (Texas) linebacker Taurean York is set to officially visit Texas A&M this upcoming weekend (Dec. 16-18) as the Aggies look to add some late additions to their 2023 class.

In four years as a starter for the Central Texas powerhouse, York has racked up 435 tackles including 47 for loss and 15 sacks. He has also forced 11 fumbles during his career and recovered six.

Texas A&M has two linebackers committed in the 2023 cycle, including Katy (Texas) Paetow four-star Daymion Sanford and Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge's Rylan Kennedy. The Aggies suffered a major decommitment in the position group when Denton (Texas) Ryan five-star Anthony Hill pulled his pledge in early November.

This will be York's third official visit after he saw Baylor and Duke in the month of June. Florida and Wisconsin have also initiated contact in recent days, but reciprocated interest hasn't been met with an offer not on the table.

At 6-foot-0, 217 pounds, York is ranked as the No. 21 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 80 recruit from the state of Texas.