The 2021 Aggies: Richardson has his chance to reach elite status
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with safety Demani Richardson.
Class: Junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
2020 stats: 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 passes defensed, 1 INT in 8 games (all starters)
Projected 2021 role: Starting safety
Richardson looked like a breakout candidate going into last season, but it didn't happen as he struggled with nagging injuries throughout. Still, he was a highly effective starter -- albeit one who it seems like hasn't reached his full potential yet. If he can remain healthy, he's a force against the run and a capable pass defender who will strengthen the back end of what should be a quality secondary.