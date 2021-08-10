The 2021 Aggies: Richardson has his chance to reach elite status

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

2020 stats: 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 passes defensed, 1 INT in 8 games (all starters)

Projected 2021 role: Starting safety

Richardson looked like a breakout candidate going into last season, but it didn't happen as he struggled with nagging injuries throughout. Still, he was a highly effective starter -- albeit one who it seems like hasn't reached his full potential yet. If he can remain healthy, he's a force against the run and a capable pass defender who will strengthen the back end of what should be a quality secondary.