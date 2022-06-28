The 2022 Aggies: Caden Davis gets his chance
AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with kicker Caden Davis.
Class: Redshirt junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
2021 stats: 55 touchbacks on 67 kickoffs (63.3 yard average), 0-1 in field goal attempts
Projected 2022 role: Starting placekicker
There's no questioning Davis' leg strength; he hit a 53-yarder into the strong wind during the Maroon & White Game. In terms of power, he's elite. We just don't know how consistent he'll be. After the steadiness of Seth Small, it will be interesting to see if Davis can pick up where the veteran left off. If he can handle kicking duties consistently, he'll definitely be a weapon for the Aggies in 2022.