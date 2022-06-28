 AggieYell - The 2022 Aggies: Caden Davis gets his chance
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-28 19:35:13 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2022 Aggies: Caden Davis gets his chance

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with kicker Caden Davis.

After handling kickoffs for two years, Caden Davis gets his shot as the placekicker.
After handling kickoffs for two years, Caden Davis gets his shot as the placekicker.

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

2021 stats: 55 touchbacks on 67 kickoffs (63.3 yard average), 0-1 in field goal attempts

Projected 2022 role: Starting placekicker

There's no questioning Davis' leg strength; he hit a 53-yarder into the strong wind during the Maroon & White Game. In terms of power, he's elite. We just don't know how consistent he'll be. After the steadiness of Seth Small, it will be interesting to see if Davis can pick up where the veteran left off. If he can handle kicking duties consistently, he'll definitely be a weapon for the Aggies in 2022.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}