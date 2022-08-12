 AggieYell - The 5-star arrives: Walter Nolen bursts on the scene
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-12 08:56:21 -0500') }} football Edit

The 5-star arrives: Walter Nolen bursts on the scene

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

Walter Nolen wasted little time impressing in training camp.
Walter Nolen wasted little time impressing in training camp.

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

2021 stats (at Powell, Tenn., High School): 93 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries; 5-star recruit, #2 player overall, according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: In the rotation at defensive tackle

Nolen is the second Aggie to be ranked as the #2 player in the nation in his recruiting class according to Rivals.com; the other was a guy named Myles Garrett. Nolen was an absolute man among boys in high school, and he's wasted little time in showing off his skills at A&M. His strength and quickness have already caught the attention of players and coaches alike. Even with the depth A&M has at defensive tackle, look for Nolen to be out on the field early and often this fall.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}