The 5-star arrives: Walter Nolen bursts on the scene

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

2021 stats (at Powell, Tenn., High School): 93 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries; 5-star recruit, #2 player overall, according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: In the rotation at defensive tackle

Nolen is the second Aggie to be ranked as the #2 player in the nation in his recruiting class according to Rivals.com; the other was a guy named Myles Garrett. Nolen was an absolute man among boys in high school, and he's wasted little time in showing off his skills at A&M. His strength and quickness have already caught the attention of players and coaches alike. Even with the depth A&M has at defensive tackle, look for Nolen to be out on the field early and often this fall.