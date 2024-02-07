Even though Bussey was being recruited as a cornerback by Fisher and his staff, AggieYell.com has been told there's a very good chance Elko and his coaches prefer Bussey as a wide receiver. There's even a possibility that he plays on both sides of the ball.

Bussey missed the first couple of games this season, but came back to lead Timpson to the 2A State title. Used primarily at quarterback, he completed 115 of 164 pass attempts for 2,096 yards and 28 touchdowns; he also carried the ball 102 times for another 1,320 yards and 19 touchdowns. He played in the Under Armour All-American Game and Polynesian Bowl after the season was over.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound standout had turned out to be the crown jewel of the 2024 recruiting class -- and one the Aggies had to wait for. Even though Bussey committed to the Aggies on Sept. 28, the coaching change from Jimbo Fisher to Mike Elko led him to sit out the early signing period and wait until February to decide. Georgia, Alabama and, especially, LSU came hard after him, but the rapport he built with Elko and the new A&M coaching staff in a hurry led him to stick to his initial commitment.

Simply electric. Bussey is an absolutely elite athlete who has been blessed with virtually every possible talent. He's fast, strong, elusive and has extraordinary vision. He's also got fantastic reflexes that show he has the ability to move on instinct.

Bussey's footwork is outstanding. You can see how he can take quick, choppy steps until a hole opens, then he hits the gas and bursts through the gap to get down the field. Once he's out in the open, forget it; nobody at that level will catch him. Considering he ran a 10.65 100-meter dash, there are few people who can catch him, period.

His ability to cut, change direction and get back up to top speed is remarkable. That will come in handy as a corner, as he'll have to turn and run with receivers. When he gets going downhill, whether it's on offense or defense, he has the ability to put a pop on someone. Bussey seems to enjoy being the initiator of contact.

As a corner, Bussey should be able to match the speed of opposing receivers and has the strength to jam them at the line. His vision and ability to pursue are also top-level. On the offensive side of the ball, he's absolutely deadly in space. Whether it's catching the ball or running on jet sweeps, he needs to be given the ball in ways that allow him to utilize his impressive skills.

This is an outstanding get for A&M and Bussey should be a big part of the team on whichever side of the ball Elko and company decide to use him on.