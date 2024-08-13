Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

This week in 10 Things for Tuesday, 10 Aggie football players who will aren't getting enough attention for their importance:

Cyrus Allen may be an important part of the receiver group this season.

1. WR Cyrus Allen

In two seasons at Louisiana Tech, Allen caught 68 passes for 1,278 yards -- an average of 18.8 yards per catch. In layman's terms, that's a lot of yards per catch. And a deep threat is precisely what the Aggies need. Allen has drawn praise from offensive coordinator Collin Klein and has looked good in practices when we've been around. He looks like he's set as one of the four top receivers on the team, and if he can approach his average YPC from Louisiana Tech, he's going to be a huge factor.

2. C/G Mark Nabou

Mark Nabou keep out-performing higher-rated players to stay in the lineup.

I said the other day Nabou may be the most underrated player on the team and I meant it. Last year, he was the starter at left guard, beating out 4-star Kam Dewberry. Then Chase Bisontis got moved in and was installed. And he was out of a job. Then he was the starting center in the spring, but was supposed to lose that job to Bryce Foster. And Foster left -- and probably wouldn't have taken the job anyway. So then Koli Faaiu was brought in to be center -- and Nabou's still there. Nabou is the lineman who just won't die, and that's great for A&M. He's consistent, if completely unheralded, and he'll have another key role on the line this year.

3. DT Rodas Johnson

Rodas Johnson is a key piece to the defensive tackle rotation.

The combination DJ Hicks and Shemar Turner give the Aggies an interior defensive line presence that may be as good as any in the nation. But who comes in when they need a breather? That would be Johnson, who started every game at Wisconsin last year. He had 19 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and half a sack for the Badgers, but he won't be playing as many snaps for the Aggies in 2024. He'll have a chance to come in and go at full power for a series, which could mean he'll be able to do more damage than he would otherwise.

4. TE Jaden Platt

Jaden Platt has quietly had a good training camp.

Donovan Green is still recovering from his ACL injury from last season, leaving a lot of playing time open at tight end. While Tre Watson looks like a slam dunk to get a lot of snaps and Theo Ohrstrom's moment may have come, don't overlook Platt. He caught just two passes in three games last year, but those receptions were a touchdown and a 39-yard catch and run against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. Platt has had a quietly effective summer and could have the best hands amongst the tight ends, so playing time for him in 2024 looks likely.

5. DE Cashius Howell

Cashius Howell is one of A&M's speed rushers.

A lot of attention this offseason has gone to defensive ends Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart, two of the best duos at the position nationally. But they're not the only players Texas A&M's coaching staff is expecting to get after the quarterback. Howell, who had 9.5 sacks last year for Bowling Green, is going to be used with that role in mind. Jay Bateman has already said he's going to play "a ton", so Aggie fans should look for number 18 to be out there against Notre Dame and beyond.

6. S Dalton Brooks

Dalton Brooks has made a big leap from last season to this year.

Bryce Anderson is a lock at one safety position and Trey Jones has gotten plenty of attention at the other one, but Brooks has quietly gone about his business this summer and has played a good deal with the first team. Brooks had 18 tackles and an interception last year as he largely played nickel, but he looks much more comfortable at the safety spot. The former 4-star from Shiner could be a major factor this year, and he's not getting much hype at all for the role he's likely going to play.

7. NICKEL Tyreek Chappell

Tyreek Chappell will have a new role this season.

Chappell nearly left A&M twice last year, but returned to play under Mike Elko, who was the defensive coordinator in Chappell's first -- and best -- season. He had 21 tackles and an interception in 10 games (all starts) last year at corner, but this year he's got a new assignment: playing nickel. The Aggies have some solid talent at corner and Chappell's willingness to hit someone makes him a good fit as a nickel in Elko's system. He's not Antonio Johnson, but if he's a step up from Deshawn Capers-Smith, that would still be plenty good.

8. LB Daymion Sanford

Daymion Sanford has seen a lot of first team reps this summer.

With the transfer of Scooby Williams in the offseason, it looked like Daymion Sanford would get bumped back on the depth chart. But he started most all of the spring. Then the arrival of Solomon DeShields was supposed to have the same effect. Sanford's still out there. No matter who starts at WILL next to Taurean York, Sanford's should play a lot this season. He's got good size (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) and can play both linebacker positions, so he'll likely be part of the rotation.

9. WR Micah Tease

Micah Tease could get his shot to perform this year.

Tease only caught two passes for 19 yards last year, but the Aggies are looking for playmakers and he has plenty of speed. He looks much stronger and built this summer and has been consistent throughout fall camp, so he could be a fifth wideout in the rotation with Noah Thomas, Moose Muhammad, Jahdae Walker and Allen.

10. DE Rylan Kennedy

Rylan Kennedy may factor in to A&M's pass rush schemes.