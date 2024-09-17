TTFT, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

Let's get after a Bowling Green week 10 Things for Tuesday, shall we?

Cashius Howell gets a crack at his old team this weekend.

1. Starting on the baseball front

College baseball news in September is always one thing: bad. And this is no exception. Lefty Shane Sdao, who came into his own late last season and was positioned to be a weekend starter in 2025, will have Tommy John surgery after rehabilitation on his left elbow failed to have the desired success. Sdao left his Super Regional start with elbow pain after 1/3 of an inning, which his never a good sign. After three months, the decision has been made to have the surgery and get him ready for the 2026 season. There's no real bright side to losing a pitcher of Sdao's caliber, but if anyone can handle it, it's the Aggies. Having ace Ryan Prager rebuff the Los Angeles Angels and return to campus becomes even more important now. Along with Justin Lamkin, Troy Wansing and new arrival Myles Patton, the Aggies have some established quality arms ready to go (all left-handed, by the way). And that's before they start taking a serious look at some of the arms who were redshirted or got minimal use last season.

2. High praise from Bowling Green's coach

I listened to Bowling Green coach Scott Loeffler's press conference from Monday and he was highly complimentary of A&M's program. He said this is the toughest, strongest team they'll play all year, and that the Aggies "get you off the field and won't let you back on." He was especially complimentary of coach Mike Elko, saying, "I know there was talent there. He'll make it better. He'll keep moving the needle and making it a super-disciplined group, and Texas A&M will be a top 10 team before we can even blink."

3. This could be an issue

The Aggies, who were a horrible running team last year (thanks, Steve), are currently 10th in the nation in rushing offense. Bowling Green gave up 239 yards rushing to Penn State in their last game (they had a bye this past weekend), giving up 6.3 yards per carry in the process. They are currently ranked 120th nationally in run defense. Giving up a lot of yards to Penn State is one thing, especially in Happy Valley. But the Falcons also gave up 401 yards of total offense -- including 182 on the ground -- to Fordham. This isn't a situation like A&M and McNeese, where the Aggies were playing the third string in the third quarter. That was a 41-17 game, and if you didn't know, Fordham's in the Patriot League.

4. Still plenty of love between Howell, Bowling Green

A&M JACK Cashius Howell, who had 9.5 sacks last year at Bowling Green, talked with the media Monday and made it clear he still has plenty of respect and love for his former teammates and coaching staff. Loeffler said during his press conference that he remains close to Howell, even after his departure. Even though it worked out in A&M's favor in this case, Howell's departure from Bowling Green is an example of the changing landscape of college football. If a guy has a good season, he can hit the portal and make a move to a bigger school for better coaching, training or more money. Teams like A&M will win out. Teams like Bowling Green will lose.

5. The QB decision probably won't be a tough one this week

I'm fully expecting Marcel Reed to start again Saturday night. Not because he's now the fulltime starter, but because he's proven there's no reason to rush Conner Weigman back from his sprained AC joint. Those things are painful and, while you can play through them, there's no reason to in this case. If Reed plays well again, then Mike Elko has a decision to make. But I think it'll be made for him this weekend.

6. I did enjoy this

For those of you who did not attend Saturday's game, Emmitt Smith served as "Mr. Two Bits", the guy who fires up the crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium before games. (Note: I thought that, with the exception playing "I won't back down" by UF alum Tom Petty at the end of the third quarter, their in-game traditions are stupid.) EJ Smith shut the crowd up finally with a first down to end the game. So I asked him if he'd given his dad a hard time about that. He said no, but... "When I found out he was going to be Mr. Two Bits, that turned me up even more," EJ said. "Because I knew they wouldn't be loud for long."



7. Take it for what it's worth

I looked last night and, as of right now, A&M is favored by ESPN's FPI (whatever that is) in seven of its final nine games. The games they are not favored in are both home games: Missouri and Texas. Yes, they are favored against LSU. And, after watching the Tigers' defense in two of their first three games, I understand why.

8. The second worst-coached game I've ever seen

This job gives you the "joy" of experiencing some remarkable things. Some of the are acts of remarkable incompetence, but still. The worst-coach game I've ever seen will likely never be touched -- Kevin Sumlin's absolutely idiotic job at Ole Miss in 2015, when he threw a clearly injured Kyle Allen onto the field and then under the bus. That was a disgrace on a personal and professional level. Second place now belongs to Billy Napier this past weekend. I have no idea what he was doing. His use of his quarterbacks was nonsensical, he didn't work to their strengths and his team didn't seem motivated for a game they really had to have. The whole nation knows that game wasn't as close as 33-20. If A&M hadn't called off the dogs with 20 minutes to play in the game, they could have hung 40 or more (and almost did anyway). If I were Florida, I would have fired him Sunday morning. But I'm not. Instead, I'll be watching with amusement as the Gators go to Starkville this weekend to play a horrific Mississippi State team. Florida goes in as a 5.5-point favorite, as least as of right now.

9. A game Aggies should watch closely this weekend

Is Arkansas at Auburn. Both teams are 2-1, both teams are not good and have struggled (or lost) to teams that they should have dismissed easily. Arkansas choked away a win at Oklahoma State, then struggled against a bad UAB team at home. Auburn lost to Cal at home, switched quarterbacks, then gave up 448 yards of offense to New Mexico this past weekend (but won 45-19). The questions are many: is Bobby Petrino's offense what we saw against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and in the first half against Oklahoma State, or is it the one that struggled to throw since? Can Hank Brown turn Auburn's season around? It could be a shootout, because neither team defends the pass well at all. Auburn is 99th in pass defense, and Arkansas is 88th. One of these teams will be in a bad way come Sunday morning, and A&M has to make sure they're in a position to pounce (especially if it's Arkansas, who is up next).

10. It can be done