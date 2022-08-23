Unanswered questions remain with the TE group
AggieYell.com's series on the position groups of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with the tight ends.
Returning players
Redshirt senior Max Wright: 3 catches, 23 yards in 12 games (9 starts)
Redshirt sophomore Blake Smith: Redshirted
Redshirt freshman Fernando Garza: Redshirted
Newcomers
Freshman Jake Johnson: 45 catches, 745 yards, 8 TD at Oconee County (Ga.) High School; #4 tight end in the nation according to Rivals.com; 4-star recruit; Army All-American
Freshman Donovan Green: 27 catches, 602 yards, 9 TD at Dickinson High School; #1 tight end in the nation according to Rivals.com; 4-star recruit; Under Armour All-American
Freshman Theo Ohrstrom: 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com
Setting the scene
The abrupt departure of Baylor Cupp halfway through the spring threw the tight end group into disarray, but tremendous young talent has arrived to strengthen the group. Green and Johnson have both had impressive moments, while Ohrstrom's athleticism is off the charts. Their progression could mean trouble for Smith and Garza, who are competing to stay ahead of the freshmen on the depth chart.
Battles to watch
While no job is set, Wright has been a first-teamer all summer. The rotation behind him has varied, with Smith, Johnson and Green all working with the second team. The competition of interest may not be who starts, but who catches the passes. That's what Johnson and Green were brought in to do.
Pressure's on
Smith. Now in his third season, Smith has good size, good hands and blocks well enough. He's worked the most with the second team and showed his ability to catch the ball in the Maroon & White Game in April.
But he's facing off with freshmen who are elite pass receivers. If they move ahead of him this summer, it's hard to imagine they won't stay there.
Projected depth chart (starters in bold)
Wright/Smith/Johnson AND Green
It's hard to imagine the two more prepared freshmen won't get a chance to play, but for at least the start of 2022, the veterans should stay atop the depth chart.