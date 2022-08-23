Unanswered questions remain with the TE group

AggieYell.com's series on the position groups of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with the tight ends.

Max Wright seems to be hanging on to the starting job as camp winds down.

Returning players

Redshirt senior Max Wright: 3 catches, 23 yards in 12 games (9 starts) Redshirt sophomore Blake Smith: Redshirted Redshirt freshman Fernando Garza: Redshirted

Newcomers

Freshman Jake Johnson: 45 catches, 745 yards, 8 TD at Oconee County (Ga.) High School; #4 tight end in the nation according to Rivals.com; 4-star recruit; Army All-American Freshman Donovan Green: 27 catches, 602 yards, 9 TD at Dickinson High School; #1 tight end in the nation according to Rivals.com; 4-star recruit; Under Armour All-American Freshman Theo Ohrstrom: 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com

Setting the scene

The abrupt departure of Baylor Cupp halfway through the spring threw the tight end group into disarray, but tremendous young talent has arrived to strengthen the group. Green and Johnson have both had impressive moments, while Ohrstrom's athleticism is off the charts. Their progression could mean trouble for Smith and Garza, who are competing to stay ahead of the freshmen on the depth chart.

Battles to watch

Jake Johnson turned heads with his spring performance.

While no job is set, Wright has been a first-teamer all summer. The rotation behind him has varied, with Smith, Johnson and Green all working with the second team. The competition of interest may not be who starts, but who catches the passes. That's what Johnson and Green were brought in to do.

Pressure's on

Smith. Now in his third season, Smith has good size, good hands and blocks well enough. He's worked the most with the second team and showed his ability to catch the ball in the Maroon & White Game in April. But he's facing off with freshmen who are elite pass receivers. If they move ahead of him this summer, it's hard to imagine they won't stay there.

Projected depth chart (starters in bold)

Donovan Green was the top tight end in the 2022 class.