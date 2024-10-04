Wanna bet?

AY's betting primer is back for your entertainment (and to see just how bad I am at this). Here's what we've got in store this week:

After losing to Texas A&M, Arkansas gets to go home and face Tennessee, Ouch. (AP photo)

SMU (+6.5) at No. 22 Louisville

SMU is white hot right now and coming off a demolition of FSU at home. Louisville is coming off a close loss to Notre Dame (sounds familiar), so this is a gotta have it game for them. For those of you expecting a shoot out, which is not illogical given that SMU has scored 106 points in its last two games -- Louisville has the 17th ranked defense in the country right now. SMU's is 38th, so that's not bad either. But here's the things that may swing this in Louisville's favor: SMU doesn't get pressure on the quarterback, their defense is bad in the red zone (111th), horrible when it comes to penalties (122nd) and atrocious when it comes to punting (126th). They've also turned the ball over 7 times -- and are still +7, with a ridiculous 14 takeaways. But Louisville is a disciplined team and probably won't give away the ball like Halloween candy (looking at you, TCU and FSU). And if you have the habit of drawing penalties and being poor on special teams ... those things travel. The pick: Louisville wins, covers and the score goes UNDER 58.5

Auburn (+22) at No. 4 Georgia

This one doesn't require much deep diving. Auburn blew a game they had won last week, and Georgia is royally pissed off after losing late to Alabama after mounting a massive comeback. Auburn has trouble scoring against FBS teams not named New Mexico, with 14 against Cal, 14 against Arkansas and 21 against OU. Georgia, against teams not named Alabama, has given up a total 18 points. And that includes holding Clemson to 3. Auburn didn't come into the year with much hope for this season; the losses to Arkansas and OU pulled the plug what little ones there were. Georgia, on the other hand, is now a wounded dawg looking to stop people to prove that the Alabama game was a one-off and they're a CFP team. The pick: Georgia wins, covers and the score goes OVER 52.5

Purdue (+12.5) at Wisconsin

This shapes up as a classic Big 10 game, or one that will make anyone that isn't from the Midwest and/or drunk change the channel in disgust. Wisconsin is 103rd in total offense, 105th in passing offense,, 100th in first downs and has fumbled five times already. And Purdue's the one who fired their offensive coordinator. Because they're worse. Purdue is 110th in total offense, 108th in sacks allowed, 105th in scoring defense, 111th in passing offense...you get the idea. They suck. And that's why Graham Harrell got fired. But Graham Harrell does not coach defense, where the Boilermakers are 116th in scoring defense and 99th in total defense. In other words, they suck on defense too. And that's why Wisconsin will win, even if it is a slow, painful and low-scoring affair. The pick: Wisconsin wins, Purdue covers and they go UNDER 44.5 (I'd be tempted to take the under if it were 4.5. Just joking.)

Ole Miss (-8.5) at South Carolina

This is a game that should interest A&M fans even if they don't have money on it. Primarily, they should be interested in seeing if South Carolina is legit or their win at Kentucky and close (referee-aided) loss to LSU were flukes. For Ole Miss, this game should mean a lot. You lose to another unranked team and you're toast for the CFP. So that's pretty solid motivation. Also, you've played one real team and lost, so you've got egg on your face, CFP or not. It's time to start getting down to business. I think the difference in this game is -- seriously -- Ole Miss' run defense. Kentucky picked up 93 yards on 47 attempts last weekend, for an average of 2 yards a carry. And that was their worst showing of the season to date. You can get after the Rebels through the air, but South Carolina can't throw. LaNorris Sellers is a run first (and second) quarterback who is given short, quick patterns to work with when he throws. Ole Miss has the speed to shut those down. Add in that South Carolina has already given up 16 sacks and it just looks like rough sledding for the Gamecocks on offense. Ole Miss should come in with a case of the redass after last week, and they should be able to move the ball at least moderately well against South Carolina. Unless they're total frauds, which would be greatly amusing. The pick: Ole Miss wins, covers and they go UNDER 53.5

No. 10 Michigan (+1.5) at Washington

Another weird matchup in the Big 10, and another that could make your eyes bleed. Both teams stink on offense -- they're 89th (Washington) and 92nd (Michigan) in scoring. But Washington is 10th in scoring defense while Michigan is 51st. And it's not like they've been playing juggernauts since Texas; we're talking about Arkansas State, Minnesota and USC at home, and I'm not sold on the Trojans being good yet. Washington is 3-2, losing two close games to Washington State and Rutgers. They have struggled to score points, but they've racked up a whole lot of yardage, even when they lose. At some point, the dam has to break and the points will go up on the board. Michigan? Not so much. New quarterback Alex Orji hasn't thrown for 100 yards in a game yet, much less lit up a stat sheet. So Washington, who has been pretty good against the run to this point, will probably stack the box and try to get him to throw.

Will Rogers is the quarterback for Washington and he has 1,300 yards passing already. Michigan is fifth in run defense, but 90th against the pass. That makes me think that the Huskies have the edge in what could be a painful game to watch. The pick: Washington wins, covers and they go UNDER 41.5. This has all the makings of a rock fight.

And finally, No.4 Tennessee (-13.5) at Arkansas