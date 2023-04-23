Here's a quick look at some of the things you may have missed over the weekend:

BobbyTaylor is sticking around after all.

Taylor reverses course

Texas A&M redshirt freshman defensive back Bobby Taylor entered the transfer portal last week after the Aggies added former Boston College corner Josh DeBerry. Taylor, who had been a major factor in helping assemble the 2022 recruiting class, had a change of heart after a couple of days, and multiple sources informed AggieYell.com that he informed the coaching staff he wouldn't be leaving after all. Taylor suffered a knee injury after spring practice last year that scrapped his initial season at A&M, and he was banged up this spring with different injuries. The Aggies continue to pursue other cornerback options in the transfer portal, so Taylor may end up being becoming a hybrid corner/safety as A&M continues to stack talent in the secondary.

A&M offers a transfer quarterback

In a somewhat surprising move, the Aggies have offered former Fresno State quarterback Jaylen Henderson. Henderson had numerous offers before signing with the Bulldogs in 2021, including from Louisville, Coastal Carolina and many others. Henderson did not play last year and saw limited action in 2021, but the Aggies offered him quickly after he entered the transfer portal Thursday. So far, his only other offer is from Old Dominion, though more are likely.

Offensive lineman Josh Bankhead retires

Josh Bankhead has been forced to retire.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Josh Bankhead announced on social media that, due to three concussions and multiple back injuries, he has medically retired from football. A 3-star prospect out of The Woodlands in 2020, Bankhead played in 24 games over the past two seasons, largely on special teams. He was in the running for a backup job at offensive guard before a concussion late in spring camp, which would eventually be the final straw for him. Bankhead's departure leaves an opening for top-ranked guard TJ Shanahan to find his way into the two-deep, likely at right guard behind redshirt senior Layden Robinson.

A&M offers D-II wideout

Jaquae Jackson of California University of Pennsylvania was offered by the Aggies over the weekend. Jackson is coming off an All-American campaign, when he caught 77 passes for 1178 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout was clocked by NFL scouts running the 40-yard-dash in 4.41 seconds at a recent junior day event, which led to a run of offers including ones from Miami, Colorado, N.C. State and West Virginia.



Hoops adds a 2023 commit

The Aggies landed 2023 center Brandon White of Donda Academy in Simi Valley, Calif., on Saturday. A native of North Carolina, White committed to A&M over Wake Forest, N.C. State, Houston, LSU, Creighton and others. White is coming off a knee injury, so he may be brought along slowly. But he brings size and rebounding ability to a team that started a group with no player taller than 6-foot-9 (Julius Marble and Henry Coleman) last season.

Baseball takes series at Kentucky, reaches .500 in conference