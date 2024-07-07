Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies add three arms to 2025 pitching staff

After loading up on bats, Texas A&M is now dominating the arms race.

After keeping nearly all of their offensive players who had originally entered the transfer portal while adding three of the best transfers from other programs, Texas A&M is now working on strengthening its pitching staff for 2025. It did so over the weekend, picking up commitments from three sought-after targets. First the Aggies added the commitment of Cisco College's Kyrin LeBlanc, who flipped from Texas Saturday night. LeBlanc, who has a fastball that has reached as high as 102 mph, had a 2-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and 2 saves this spring. He struck out 35 hitters in 21 2/3 innings -- but also walked 22 and hit 10 more batters. If he can harness his electric fastball, he could be dominant. Sunday night saw the Aggies pick up two more commits, including one of the most desired starters in the transfer portal. Long Beach State lefthander Myles Patton, like LeBlanc, chose A&M over Texas. Patton had a 4-3 record with a 3.26 ERA last season, striking out 85 in 66 1/3 innings. He was an honorable mention All-Big West selection in 2024, his sophomore season. Moments after Patton committed, the Aggies picked up the commitment of another hard-throwing right-hander, McClennan Community College's Clayton Freshcorn. Originally committed to Sam Houston State, he was quickly pursued by Michael Earley and his new statff. Freshcorn had an impressive 2024, going 4-3 with a 2.36 ERA and 3 saves in 16 appearances (10 starts). He struck out 79 in 61 innings, using a fastball that sits in the mid-90s. Freshcorn only spent his freshman season at McClennan, so he could be a factor for the Aggies the next two years.

