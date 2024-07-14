Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Braden Montgomery was taken 12th overall by the Boston Red Sox.

Montgomery's selection highlights busy first night of MLB Draft for A&M

Texas A&M was expected to hear a few names called during the first night of the 2024 MLB Draft, and those expectations were met. Outfielder Braden Montgomery, who looked like he was on his way to being a top-five pick before breaking his ankle during the Bryan-College Station Regional, went 12th overall to the Boston Red Sox. The switch-hitting Montgomery hit .322 with 27 home runs and 85 RBI during his single season at A&M, earning him All-American honors. Reliever Chris Cortez, who came on strong during the second half of the season, was taken in the second round (45th overall) by the Los Angeles Angels. Cortez, who gained fans among scouts with his 100 mph-plus fastball and wipeout slider, went 10-3 with a 2.78 ERA last season. He struck out 102 hitters in just 64 2/3 innings. The Aggies may have also lost one of their best 2024 commits in the second round. Frisco shortstop Wyatt Sanford was taken two picks after Cortez by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sanford was largely considered the best position player in A&M's recruiting class, but will now likely sign with Pittsburgh.

Prager still on the board

A&M ace Ryan Prager did not hear his name called during the first two rounds of the draft, in spite of projects that he should have gone in the somewhere in the second round. The All-American has suggested that a return to Aggieland is not off the table, and dropping to the third round or lower will only help A&M's cause as NIL possibilities creep closer to signing slot money.

A&M flips key Texas commit

The Aggies have cleaned Texas' clock in the transfer portal over the last few weeks, but their fanbase has taken solace in several Aggie commits flipping to follow the former coaching staff. The roles were reversed in a big way Sunday night when righthanded pitcher Gavin Lyons flipped from Texas to A&M. The Hamden Hall (Conn.) product already throws his fastball consistently in the low 90s, but has increasingly hit 94 over the past year. He also has a solid slider and changeup.

A&M target sets his commitment date (again)