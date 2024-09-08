Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

Aggies quickly dismiss McNeese in 52-10 win

Shemar Turner and the Aggies didn't need long to dispatch McNeese.

The Aggies ran out to a 38-0 lead at halftime and scored on all but one possession -- which ended on downs at the McNeese 2 -- as Texas A&M handled the Cowboys easily. Quarterback Conner Weigman completed 11 of 14 passes (with two drops) for 125 yards and two touchdowns before calling it a day with more than four minutes to go in the first half. Some key defensive players didn't even make it that long. A&M took a 45-0 lead into the fourth quarter before McNeese scored 10 points against players deep on the depth chart. The Cowboys had a 19-play scoring drive, which A&M responded to with a 65-yard touchdown run by true freshman Terry Bussey one play later. A&M had 529 yards of total offense, including 333 on the ground, in the win.

Aggies snatch commit away from Georgia

Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter safety Rashad Johnson committed to Georgia in July, but that commitment lasted less than two months. On Saturday morning, Johnson surprisingly flipped his commitment from the Bulldogs to the Aggies, a week after making an unofficial visit to College Station. He had made his official visit to A&M in June, three weeks before committing to Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound 4-star prospect is A&M's fifth defensive back commit for the 2025 class and the 21st commit overall. He's the first commit from Florida, which has been a recruiting hotbed for the Aggies in recent years. A&M now has the 11th-ranked class in the Rivals rankings, with 17 4-star commits.

Aggies in the NFL