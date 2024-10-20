Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

in other news
Aggies get their QB for 2026
Texas A&M has their quarterback for the 2026 class, adding 4-star Helaman Casuga Thursday afternoon.
Mississippi State's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Can Nic Scourton and the Aggie defense cause trouble for true freshman QB Michael Van Buren?
Texas A&M's offense vs. Mississippi State's defense
Can the Aggie offense repeat its strong showing from two weeks ago against a scuffling Mississippi State defense?
TTFT, sponsored by Brent Campbell
Will the Aggies hitch a ride on the 8 Train this weekend in Starkville? That's one of 10 Things this Tuesday.
Hoops starts season 13th
Wade Taylor and the Aggies start with their highest-ever preseason ranking, but their schedule is no cakewalk.
Personal bests/firsts from Saturday
Conner Weigman got his first career road win as A&M's quarterback.
Linebacker Taurean York had a career-high 12 tackles, leading the team.
Safety Dalton Brooks had a career-high 9 tackles and returned kicks for the first time in his career.
Linebacker Scooby Williams had the first interception of his career.
Linebacker Daymion Sanford had a career-high 7 tackles.
A&M had a season high 11 tackles for loss, their third straight game where they've set a season high in that category.
Injury update
LG Chase Bisontis, who left the game after an injury in the first half, had a boot on his left foot after the game but was not using crutches. Coach Mike Elko said he had a "lower leg thing", but didn't know the severity of the injury.
WR Terry Bussey was held out in a last-minute decision Saturday, but should be good to go for the LSU game.
No other injuries were immediately considered to be long-term.
Aggies open as a favorite against LSU
The game of next weekend will be at Kyle Field as the No. 14 Aggies (6-1) face off with No. 8 LSU (6-1) for first place in the SEC. A&M opened up as a 3.5-point favorite Sunday afternoon.
Softball team blasts Texas in exhibition
The Aggie softball team got a small measure of revenge against new SEC rival Texas after their epic Super Regional defeat last summer on Friday night, as A&M blasted Texas 12-6 in an exhibition game at Davis Diamond.
The game remained close until the fifth inning, when the Aggies broke it open with a six-spot. Two new transfers helped spur the A&M offense, with former San Diego State slugger Mac Barbara hit a three-run homer in the first, and Washington transfer Ojo Johnson stroked a two-run double in the sixth.
Aggies in the NFL
LB Edgerrin Cooper had 3 tackles, 2 for loss, in Green Bay’s 24-22 win over Houston.
DE Myles Garrett had 4 tackles in Cleveland’s 21-14 loss to Cincinnati.
DT Bobby Brown III had 3 tackles, including 1 for loss, in the L.A. Rams’ 20-15 win over Las Vegas.
WR Christian Kirk had 1 catch for 24 yards and nickel Antonio Johnson had 1 tackle in Jacksonville’s 32-16 win over New England in London.
LB Tyrel Dodson had 6 tackles Seattle’s 34-14 win over Atlanta.
RB Devon Achane had 15 carries for 77 yards and 2 catches for 8 yards in Miami’s 16-10 loss to Indianapolis. CB Jaylon Jones had 7 tackles and a tackle for loss for the Colts.
P Braden Mann averaged 52.4 yards on 8 punts with a long of 67 in Philadelphia’s 28-3 win over the New York Giants.
