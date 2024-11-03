Weekend wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies have easily their worst-tackling night of the season

To the surprise of no one, the Aggies had their worst-tackling game of the year Saturday night.

For Texas A&M, this season is starting to boil down to this: if they tackle, they win. If they don't they lose. Coming into Saturday's night game, their season high (or low, if you prefer) for missed tackles was 19, against Notre Dame. They easily topped that Saturday night, with 25 against South Carolina. That makes it pretty obvious the Aggies played a big hand in their own demise.

Volleyball splits weekend matches

The Aggies went 1-1 over the weekend, beating Alabama in four sets Friday before dropping Sunday's match with Mississippi State 3-0. A&M is now 15-5 on the season, including a 6-4 conference mark. They start a two-match road trip Friday, playing at Kentucky before playing Sunday at Tennessee.

Soccer's season likely over after first round SEC Tourney exit

The Aggie women's soccer team lost 1-0 to Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament Sunday, a defeat that likely ended their hopes of moving on to the NCAA Tournament. A&M finished the season a disappointing 8-9-2, with a 4-4 mark in conference play. The Aggies were winless in their last six matches, losing four and drawing two.

Aggies in the NFL

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett had the best game of his season Sunday, with 5 tackles and 3 sacks for the Browns. Typically, they still lost, dropping a 27-10 decision to the L.A. Chargers Carolina safety Demani Richardson, who was elevated from the practice squad, led the Panthers with 12 tackles in a 23-22 win over New Orleans. Miami running Devon Achane had 63 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and another 58 and a score on 8 catches as the Dolphins lost 30-27 to Buffalo on a 61-yard field goal with 6 seconds left. Cincinnati defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson had 3 tackles in the first action of his career as the Bengals routed Las Vegas 41-24. Jacksonville nickel Antonio Johnson had one tackle in a 28-23 loss to Philadelphia. Eagles punter Braden Mann punted three times for an average of 48.7 yards in the game. Green Bay linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, the NFC Defensive Player of the Week last week, had 5 tackles in a 24-14 loss to Detroit. Seattle linebacker Tyrel Dodson led the Seahawks with 7 tackles in a 26-20 loss to the L.A. Rams. His former teammate, defensive tackle Bobby Brown, had 4 tackles for the Rams. Baltimore defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike had one tackle in the Ravens' 41-10 rout of Denver. New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons had 3 tackles and 2 sacks in Thursday's 21-13 win over Houston.

Two Aggies suffer season-ending injuries