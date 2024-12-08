Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

Aggies head to Vegas to play USC

The Aggies are off to Vegas to play 6-6 USC.

Texas A&M's destination for their bowl game should be a popular one for fans -- if they can afford the airfare and hotel rooms, that is. The Aggies are heading west, taking part in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27. The game will have a late start in the central time zone, not kicking off until 9:30 p.m. The opponent is the USC Trojans, who started their season in the same place they'll end it, Allegiant Stadium. The Trojans ended up 6-6 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. You can get more on the matchup here.

Volleyball heads to the Sweet 16 after stunning Arizona State

The Aggie volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 after dispatching Colorado State and homestanding Arizona State in the Tempe Regional. A&M started their tournament run by knocking off CSU in four sets, 3-1 (25-20, 16-25, 29-27, 25-23). The Aggies (21-7) were the higher seed against the Rams, but were significant underdogs to the third overall seed Sun Devils, who were ranked third overall with a record of 30-3. Still, A&M's ladies made relatively quick work of Arizona State, knocking them off 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22). Junior Logan Lednicky led the way for the Aggies, picking up 27 of A&M's 65 kills. The Aggies killed of Arizona State's last gasp at a rally with a closing 5-2 run, capped off by an ace from Emily Hellmuth to shock the Sun Devils and set up a date next week with Nebraska.



Aggies keep winning streak against Tech alive -- after a 12-year wait

Longtime enemies Texas A&M and Texas Tech met on the hardwood for the first time since 2012 Sunday, with the Aggies outlasting the Red Raiders for a 72-67 win and an 8-2 record. The No. 22 Aggies took the lead for good with 7:31 to go, when Zhuric Phelps hit a three-pointer while Jace Carter was the victim of a flagrant foul while the ball was in the air. The Aggies went on a 9-0 run over a little more than a minute to turn a 52-51 deficit into a 59-51 lead. For more on the game, click here.

Aggies in the NFL