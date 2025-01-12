Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Free throw shooting dooms Aggies in loss to Alabama

Pharrel Payne put up big numbers Saturday night.

No. 10 Texas A&M’s effort to erase a 15-point second half deficit came up just short last night against No. 5 Alabama. But the 94-88 loss, even without Wade Taylor, could have easily have been different. All the Aggies had to do is make some free throws. A&M went to the line 48 times, which is good. They made just 28 of them, which is atrocious by any standard. A team that came into the game making 70.8% of its free throws made just 58.3% last night. Center Pharrell Payne, who had a huge night with 23 points and 9 rebounds, was one of only two Aggies to shoot a respectable percentage at the line. He made 11 of 15 attempts as he picked up one foul after another against Alabama’s big men. Hayden Hefner, who scored 16 points, was 4 of 5 from the line. No other Aggie hit better than 50% of their free throws. Zhuric Phelps, who missed five of his first six attempts, ended up going 5 for 10. The rest of the team: Solomon Washington, 1-2 Henry Coleman, 2-4 Manny Obaseki, 0-2 Jace Carter, 4-8 Andersson Garcia, 1-2

No update on Taylor

When asked after the game if he had an update on the status of point guard Wade Taylor, who missed his second straight game with an undisclosed injury, coach Buzz Williams simply shook his head in the negative.

Coaches not enthralled with Saturday night's officiating

The SEC officiating crew of Don Daily, Courtney Green, Wil Howard called 58 fouls in the A&M and Alabama, fouling four players out (two on each side). AggieYell.com asked both Williams and Alabama coach Nate Oats for their thoughts on the officiating, and it was clear neither was overly happy. When told to be careful getting off the podium because he might be called for a foul, Oats replied, "I was straight up and down, but they'd call it anyway." When asked if he'd been part of a game with 58 fouls, Oats said never in a real game, only in a scrimmage. Williams was more hesitant in his response. "There's a lot of people that probably evaluate those things, and they've never asked me to be any on any of those committees," he said after a considerable pause. "So, I still have three kids that are going to be in college or currently in college, and so I'm just going to stay away from that one," he said.

