The Maroon & White game ended with a 33-19 White victory in a game that gave quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Max Johnson plenty of work in Bobby Petrino's offense. The reviews were mixed.

One of the objectives of the offenses today appeared to be to push the ball down the field, something Weigman (combined 17-42, 243 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) started quickly on the first drive with a 33-yard completion to Evan Stewart (7 catches, 97 yards). The Maroon team wouldn't score a touchdown, however, settling for a chip shot field goal by Randy Bond.

The first drive was costly, however, as starting wideout Noah Thomas was knocked out of the game with what appeared to be a concussion.

"It's a shame we didn't get to play," coach Jimbo Fisher sadi. "He's had an outstanding spring."

The White team had better luck on their first drive, with Johnson (21-37, 273 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) hitting freshman Micah Tease for a 52-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline. The extra point was no good, which allowed the Maroon team to tie the game at 6 with a second field goal by Bond.

The defenses then took over for a large part of the remainder of the first half, with the first team white defense constantly harassing Weigman and limiting the running game. The White team took the lead back late in the half with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to tight end Fernando Garza (4 catches, 51 yards, 1 TD), but the Maroon team was able to string together a drive of their own that was capped by a 15-yard run by Amari Daniels (10 carries, 47 yards, 1 TD) with under a minute left.

Johnson and the White team were able to move down the shortened field (60 yards) to allow Bond to kick a field goal to give them a 16-13 lead at the half.

Both sides started to substitute liberally after halftime, but Johnson engineered another touchdown drive for the White team on their first possession of the third quarter. Fullback Earnest Crownover (8 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD), who had several carries on the drive, punched in from a yard out to make the score 23-13.

After another White field goal, Weigman, who had switched sides, threw an pretty 30-yard touchdown pass to a wide open walk-on Pierce Turner (4 catches, 59 yards, 1 TD) to make the score 33-13. Johnson, who had switched over the Maroon team, responded with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Ainias Smith (4 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD) in the late going for the final tally.

Fisher said he was pleased with the performance of both quarterbacks, especially their ability to rebound after throwing interceptions.

"I like for them to have a little failure like that to see how they battle back," he said, "and both of them came back and played well after you had some mistakes."

The Aggies were considerably short-handed at several positions, with Deuce Fatheree and Aki Ogunbiyi joining the already long list of injured offensive linemen this week and Thomas and Raymond Cottrell both coming out of the game with injuries, forcing numerous walk-ons into the game at receiver. Running back Le'Veon Moss (4 carries, 26 yards) also missed much of the game with a minor injury.

Still with the offenses combining for a 734 yards and key defensive players dominating at times, Fisher said there were a lot of positives to be taken away from the game.

"We've got a lot of work to do, but we can be a good football team," he said.



