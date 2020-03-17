You decide: Who's the greatest Aggie football player ever?
The COVID-19 virus may have ruined March Madness and Aggie spring football, by AY isn't scared. Instead, we've made some brackets of our own.
The members of AggieYell.com and its followers on social media will get a chance to decide who the greatest Aggie football player of all time is. We've got a full 64-player tournament, with four regions: The 12th Man Region, the Bonfire Region, the Northgate Region and the Gig 'Em Region.
Your top four seeds are:
QB Johnny Manziel (12th Man; top seed overall)
RB John David Crow (Northgate)
LB Dat Nguyen (Gig 'Em)
RB John Kimbrough (Bonfire)
The 12th Man Region
The Bonfire Region
The Northgate Region
The Gig 'Em Region
Don't miss your chance to vote for the greatest player to ever call Kyle Field home! Balloting will begin for the first round later today.