AggieYell - 2020 Report Card: QB

Kellen Mond: 188-297 (63.3%), 2,282 yards, 19 TD, 3 INT; 74 carries, 294 yards, 4 TD

Haynes King: 2-4, 59 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 6 carries, 43 yards

The source of a great deal of abuse over his four-year career, Mond finished his career with a flourish, winning his final eight games and posting a 6.33:1 touchdown to interception ratio. The long slumps of ineffectiveness largely evaporated as he became a consistent, and effective, quarterback who operated Jimbo Fisher’s system at a high level. A&M turned the ball over once — once! — in its final six games.

Mond didn’t shy away from pressure in 2020. He led A&M to three wins where the Aggies trailed entering the fourth quarter — Florida, Auburn and North Carolina — and two of those games ended up being double-digit wins. The number of times that A&M immediately replied to an opponent’s score with one of their own is amazing. Once against Alabama, five times against Florida, once against Mississippi State, three times against Arkansas, twice against Auburn, twice against Tennessee and three times against North Carolina. That’s 17 times. You’re not doing that if your quarterback can’t handle pressure.

Mond, who started his career throwing almost entirely to outside the hashes, became one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in throwing over the middle. He made a lot of throws into tight windows, which was a major reason A&M was third in the nation in 3rd downs converted. If there’s knocks against him, he had a very bad opener against Vanderbilt, struggled in the rain against LSU and didn’t throw the ball deep very often. Counter that with a career high in completion percentage, 9 wins, 23 total scores against 5 turnovers and you have a very, very good year.

King only threw the ball four times and still threw both a touchdown and an interception. But he showed a command of the offense and plenty of moxie as he took some big hits against Alabama and bounced right back up. He has the inside track on replacing Mond in 2021.

Texas A&M finished fourth in the nation, their best finish the start of World War II. Ed Hargett, Corey Pullig, Bucky Richardson, Kevin Murray, Jerrod Johnson, Ryan Tannehill or even Johnny Manziel couldn’t lead a team to that spot. Kellen Mond did, and a lot of it was because of his performance.