The Aggies start their season off with a non-conference tilt against New Mexico, either on Sept. 2 or Sept. 3, 2023. After that, A&M heads to Miami for a Sept. 9 rematch of last week's 17-9 Aggie victory over the Hurricanes. The last time the Aggies played at Hard Rock Stadium, they won the 2021 Orange Bowl, beating North Carolina 41-27.

After another non-conference game on Sept. 16 against Louisiana-Monroe, the Aggies start conference play on Sept. 23 with Auburn at home. A&M will then travel to Arlington for their annual matchup with Arkansas on Sept. 30.

Two years to the day after upsetting then-No.1 Alabama, the Aggies will host the Crimson Tide again on Oct. 7 in another one of the biggest games of the year. On Oct. 14, A&M travels to Knoxville for only the second time ever to face the Tennessee Volunteers. The last time the Aggies played in Neyland Stadium was 2020, and A&M rolled over the Vols 34-13.

After a bye on Oct. 21, the Aggies host South Carolina for possibly the last time as their permanent rival for the SEC East on Oct. 28. The Aggies have yet to lose to the Gamecocks since entering the SEC and have blown South Carolina out the last two times the teams have played.

November starts with a pair of tilts against Mississippi teams, with the Aggies traveling to Oxford to face Ole Miss Nov. 4 and hosting Mississippi State Nov. 11. After playing final non-conference opponent Abilene Christian Nov. 18, the Aggies close the season with a road trip to play Tex...HA, GOTCHA... LSU in Baton Rouge on Nov. 25.