Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roofing

Net Result: TBD. Weigman was expected to transfer after losing the starting job to Reed, and a change of scenery is
The Aggies are going to have to deal with the meat grinder of SEC conference play without Wade Taylor -- for now.
Texas A&M is showing what defense can do as they entered the top 10 Monday. We discuss that and more this week.
Aggie legend Mike Evans made NFL history Sunday, the women's basketball team gets a big win and more!
Texas A&M added to its transfer haul early Sunday with the addition of former Washington DB Jordan Shaw.
Net Result: TBD. Weigman was expected to transfer after losing the starting job to Reed, and a change of scenery is
The Aggies are going to have to deal with the meat grinder of SEC conference play without Wade Taylor -- for now.
Texas A&M is showing what defense can do as they entered the top 10 Monday. We discuss that and more this week.