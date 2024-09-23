2027 five-star QB Elijah Haven sets visits to Texas A&M, Michigan

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Marshall Levenson gives an update on 2027 five-star quarterback Elijah Haven.
Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Marshall Levenson gives an update on 2027 five-star quarterback Elijah Haven.
The latest on A&M's quarterback situation, injury updates, an inside look at Bowling Green and more!
A very heavy AY Mailbag has arrived, and you can check out its contents here!
Can the Aggies come up with a plan to slow down Bowling Green star TE Harold Fannin?
4-star LB Kelvion Riggins spoke with Rivals about his commitment to Texas A&M and his eagerness to be an Aggie.
Former Bowling Green defensive end Cashius Howell will get a shot at his old friends Saturday night as an Aggie.
The latest on A&M's quarterback situation, injury updates, an inside look at Bowling Green and more!
A very heavy AY Mailbag has arrived, and you can check out its contents here!
Can the Aggies come up with a plan to slow down Bowling Green star TE Harold Fannin?