AggieYell - A&M adds athletic DT Albert Regis

Message for the 12th Man?: "My message for the 12th Man is nothing. I let my actions speak for myself, just be on the look out for Albert Regis."

Why he chose A&M: " I picked A&M because of the friendly family environment it came with. I personally believe for me to get into the next level and play in the NFL and have the best possible degree that A&M could give it to me. They have a great coaching staff that loves their players 'til the end and work day in and day out giving their all in return for our all. They leave a great name behind them and I genuinely have all my trust in them."

They say there's a first time for everything, and this is the first time I have ever seen a defensive tackle line up as an outside receiver and then outrun a corner. Regis has some of the most ridiculous (in a good way) film I've ever seen.

First, the speed. Not many people at his size run like he does. He looks comfortable as a back, or a wideout, and he's certainly very fast as a defensive lineman -- have you ever seen a defensive tackle run down a back from behind 40 yards down the field? If you watch these highlights, you have. He was a bit lighter when this film was taken, but he’s still going to be extremely fast for an interior lineman.

Regis has insane athleticism. He's outjumping corners, running away from linebackers and safeties and blowing up double teams to get into the backfield. He had a 40-yard dash time of 4.61 seconds, which is ridiculously fast for an interior lineman. Now that he’s up to 300 pounds, he’s not that fast, but he’s still running down backs from behind.

If Regis has a drawback, it's that he's only 6-foot-1 and may not be able to put on a whole lot more weight. But, in counterpoint: who cares? There aren't many guys who can run like he does at 290 pounds, to beat a dead horse. A&M can definitely use him inside to take advantage of slower interior linemen in passing situations. If he has a year or two in A&M's strength and conditioning program and adds good muscle to go with his speed, Regis could make a serious name for himself in the SEC.