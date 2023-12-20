Ivy is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound young man who can really move. His speed is eye-opening for someone of his size. But he's not just fast, he's quick. It helps that Clear Springs operates out of a 2-point stance, but Ivy still moves and gets on the opposing linemen quickly. He's got extremely long arms, so he can control the engagement with the opponent right off the bat.

Ivy has a nice little nasty streak, and likes to shove opposing linemen well out of the way and then plant them. But it's the speed at which he moves that sets him apart. He can serve as a lead pulling blocker, or cut off an opposing defensive end trying to come around the corner in pass protection.

Ivy is already a really good linemen, but technically, he can still improve. He gets up very high really quickly, which limits his leverage at times. Part of that is just being in a 2-point stance, and he'll have to get used to being in a 3-point stance and staying low, then driving through the opposing lineman.

Even though he plays right tackle at Clear Springs, I could easily see him moving over to the left side eventually. You want to protect your quarterback's blind side, and a left tackle with speed and quickness is a necessity. Ivy has both, and I think he'll eventually be a very good SEC tackle.