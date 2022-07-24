Adarious Jones a veteran presence on the D-line
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at defensive tackle Adarious Jones.
Class: Redshirt junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds
2021 stats: 7 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks in 10 games
Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive tackle
Jones is likely to be part of the new rotation at tackle, but his experience in the locker room may be just as important as his work on the field. Now in his fourth season, he's been through the grind of a full season, injuries, recoveries and how to deal with wins and losses. Already a solid run-stopper, Jones can help his group further by setting an example to follow.