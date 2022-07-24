Adarious Jones a veteran presence on the D-line

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

2021 stats: 7 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks in 10 games

Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive tackle

Jones is likely to be part of the new rotation at tackle, but his experience in the locker room may be just as important as his work on the field. Now in his fourth season, he's been through the grind of a full season, injuries, recoveries and how to deal with wins and losses. Already a solid run-stopper, Jones can help his group further by setting an example to follow.