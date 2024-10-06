Aggie stat leaders at the midseason mark

Here are Texas A&M's statistical leaders in offense, defense and special teams, along with some big performances for offensive players:
Rushing leaders
Le’Veon Moss, 88 carries, 609 yards (6.9 yards per carry), 6 TD
Amari Daniels, 57 carries, 245 yards (4.3 YPC), 4 TD
Marcel Reed, 43 carries, 226 yards (5.3 YPC), 2 TD
Conner Weigman, 16 carries, 98 yards (6.1 YPC)
EJ Smith, 21 carries, 80 yards (3.8 YPC)
Terry Bussey, 6 carries, 79 yards (13.2 YPC), 1 TD
Longest runs (and opponent)
Moss, 75 yards (Missouri)
Bussey, 65 yards (McNeese)
Reed, 31 yards (Florida)
Top rushing performances (and opponent)
Moss, 12 carries, 138 yards (11.5 YPC), 3 TD (Missouri)
Moss, 13 carries, 107 yards (9 YPC), 0 TD (Arkansas)
Moss, 18 carries, 110 yards (6.1 YPC), 0 TD (Florida)
Passing
Reed, 43-79 (54.4%), 585 yards, 6 TD
Weigman, 41-66 (62.2%), 501 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Longest passes (and opponent):
Longest receptions (and opponent): Reed to Cyrus Allen, 73 yards, TD (Florida)
Reed to Noah Thomas, 58 yards, TD (Arkansas)
Weigman to Jahdae Walker, 40 yards (Missouri)
Top passing performances (and opponent)
Top games (and opponent): Weigman, 18-22, 276 yards (Missouri)
Reed, 11-17, 178 yards, 2 TD (Florida)
Reed, 16-29, 173 yards, 2 TD (Bowling Green)
Receiving
Thomas, 19 catches, 252 yards (13.6 YPC), 2 TD
Allen, 12 catches, 204 yards (17 YPC), 1 TD
Walker, 11 catches, 131 yards (11.9 YPC), 1 TD
Bussey, 5 catches, 86 yards (17.2 YPC)
Theo Ohrstrom, 4 catches, 69 yards (17.3 YPC), 2 TD Tre Watson, 6 catches, 69 yards (11.5 YPC), 1 TD
Top receiving performances (and opponent)
Top games (and opponent): Thomas, 6 catches, 109 yards, 1 TD (Arkansas)
Allen, 3 catches, 81 yards, 1 TD (Florida)
Bussey, 3 catches, 76 yards (Missouri)
Defense -- tackles
Taurean York, 28
Will Lee, 22
Marcus Ratcliffe, 20
Scooby Williams, 20
Dalton Brooks, 19
Nic Scourton, 17
Shemar Stewart, 17
Tackles for loss
Scourton, 10
Dalton Brooks, 4.5
Shemar Turner, 3.5
Williams, 2.5
Stewart, Daymion Sanford, Ratcliffe, Jaydon Hill, 2
Sacks
Scourton, 4.5
Stewart, 1.5
Turner, Cashius Howell, Sanford, DJ Hicks, Hill, York, Rodas Johnson, 1
Interceptions
Ratcliffe, 3
Lee, Dezz Ricks, Bryce Anderson and Jayvon Thomas, 1
Passes broken up
Lee, 8
Scourton and Trey Jones, 2
Forced fumbles
Ratcliffe, Scourton, Stewart and Hill, 1
Fumble recoveries
Williams and Hill, 1
Special teams
Punting: Tyler White, 19 for 876 yards (46.1 YPC), long of 62, 6 punts of 50+ yards, 12 punts inside the 20
Kicking: Bond, 11-13 (84.6%), long of 49