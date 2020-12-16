AggieYell - Aggies add 5-star d-lineman Tunmise Adeleye

One of the most dominant defensive linemen in America for the 2021 class, there’s not much Adeleye doesn’t do at an extremely high level. He’s big, strong, fast and plays with intelligence.

Adeleye looks like he’s ready to play at the collegiate level right now. He’s already got the size of most college defensive ends, and he’s only going to get stronger as he gets into A&M’s strength and conditioning program. He’s playing 6-A football in one of the best regions in the state and he’s pushing offensive tackles around. He gets double-teamed and shoves his way through them into the backfield.

He’s got great speed for his size, running down running backs and quarterbacks. He springs out of his stance and is on the linemen before they can really get a punch on him, helping him bulldoze his way through. His lateral quickness for a big man is superior.

But look at the angles he takes when he’s in pursuit. They’re excellent. He shouldn’t be able to run down much smaller (and fast) players the way he does, but he figures out where they’re going to be when he can get to a spot and that’s where he goes, not in direct pursuit of the player. That’s very, very smart and instinctive.

The Aggies have a ton of talent at defensive end now, but Adeleye is a guy who may be able to push for some playing time next year. Once Tyree Johnson and DeMarvin Leal are gone, he’ll be one of the players counted on to keep the defensive line at the top of the SEC.