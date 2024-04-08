Aggies add former UCF defensive end
Texas A&M's revamp of its defensive line continued Monday morning with the addition of former Central Florida defensive end Josh Celiscar.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pound graduate student was a two-year captain with UCF. He had 47 tackles and 3 tackles for loss in 2023, the program's first in the Big 12.
Celiscar's best season came in 2022, when he had 54 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 3 forced fumbles for the Knights. For his career, he has 156 tackles, 24.5 TFL, 8 sacks and 5 forced fumbles.
Celiscar went into the transfer portal on Dec. 26, 2023 and picked up multiple offers, but didn't make a decision until Monday. Now, he joins at defensive end group that includes former Purdue standout Nic Scourton, junior Shemar Stewart, former Ball State pass rusher Cashius Howell, veterans Malick Sylla and Enai White, sophomore Rylan Kennedy, redshirt freshman Jadon Scarlett and newcomers Solomon Williams and Kendall Jackson.
Analysis of A&M's newest transfer
The Aggies really needed more size on the edge, and that's exactly what Celiscar brings them. He's been a productive part-time starter for UCF for three years, and that's what A&M is looking for.
Behind Scourton and Stewart, the defensive end group is fast but undersized. Celiscar is capable of playing both end positions and holding up at the point of attack, making him a big asset -- especially against the run. He's only got one season of eligibility left, so his impact on the roster is minimal. But his impact on the field could be considerable, as he likely jumps right into the rotation.