The 6-foot-4, 265-pound graduate student was a two-year captain with UCF. He had 47 tackles and 3 tackles for loss in 2023, the program's first in the Big 12.

Celiscar's best season came in 2022, when he had 54 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 3 forced fumbles for the Knights. For his career, he has 156 tackles, 24.5 TFL, 8 sacks and 5 forced fumbles.

Celiscar went into the transfer portal on Dec. 26, 2023 and picked up multiple offers, but didn't make a decision until Monday. Now, he joins at defensive end group that includes former Purdue standout Nic Scourton, junior Shemar Stewart, former Ball State pass rusher Cashius Howell, veterans Malick Sylla and Enai White, sophomore Rylan Kennedy, redshirt freshman Jadon Scarlett and newcomers Solomon Williams and Kendall Jackson.