AggieYell - Aggies add Oklahoma's top prospect, safety Kendal Daniels

Height/weight: 6-ft-4; 180 LBS

Picked A&M Over: The Rivals250 safety committed to Texas A&M over in-state favorite Oklahoma on Aug. 1. LSU and Clemson were two other finalists for the four-star prospect.

Why A&M:: “I (didn’t) make my decision (based) on what everyone else thinks I should do,” said Daniels. “I’m not blind, I saw the hype.

“It is the right decision,” he said. “it has been a long time coming... The A&M coaches--they recruited me and my mom the most,” said Daniels. “Then my mom and I sat down and talked about it..”

Recruited by: Mike Elko

First I want to thank the man above for putting me in this position. I thank my mom and my pops for being right by my side every step of the way and making me into the young man that I am today. Next I thank all my coaches who believed in from day one...I am 100% committed to Texas A&M University...Go Aggies." - Kendal Daniels