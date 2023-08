Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds

2022 stats: Played in one game; redshirted

Nabou was one of the big stories of the spring, as he forced his way into the starting lineup at center while Bryce Foster recovered from knee surgery. Foster is back, but Nabou has still seen a lot of first team work at both center and guard. He's even played some tackle. Jimbo Fisher described him as a "Jack of all trades", and it seems like the coaching staff would like to find a way to get him on the field.