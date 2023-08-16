Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 315 pounds

2022 stats: Started 11 games at left tackle

Zuhn didn't show up on A&M's list of injured players very often last season, but he should have been on there every week. He played with an injured knee and, later, shoulder problems. Instead, he gutted his way through 11 starts and earned the reputation, as coach Jimbo Fisher put it, as being "one tough son of a gun."

Fully healthy this summer, Zuhn has gone through training camp as the uncontested starting left tackle. Judging from the comments of his coaches, it's a good bet he stays there.