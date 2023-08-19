Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

2022 stats (at Austin Westlake High School): Polynesian Bowl selection; top-ranked guard in the nation according to Rivals.com

Shanahan was one of the biggest names in the 2023 recruiting class, having established himself as the top interior lineman in the class two years before signing day. He missed much of last year after a knee injury at Austin Westlake, and spent the spring rehabbing. An injury to graduate transfer Finn Dirstine moved Shanahan onto the second team at right guard, and he's still there as camp winds down. A powerful blocker, Shanahan will likely be a key part of the offensive line over the next several seasons.