Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

2022 stats: Played in two games

Strickland is now a veteran, but continues to find himself in a numbers game. With Bryce Foster out in the spring, he started as the first-team center, but was replaced by Mark Nabou. Coach Jimbo Fisher said he's had a good summer, but remains behind Foster and Nabou as camp winds down. The coaches seem to have faith in Strickland, but finding a way onto the field has been difficult.